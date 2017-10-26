Broadwaysted Welcomes WICKED, FIDDLER Beltress Extraordinaire, Jessica Vosk

What is this feeling, so sudden and new? Oh, it's just us FREAKING OUT because this week we're hanging out with the WICKED-ly talented Jessica Vosk! The laughter is overflowing as Jessica spills about her riff-tacular final performance as the Green Girl and her epic journey from finance to "Fiyero!"

During "What Have You Seen This Week?" we share our love for DEAR EVAN HANSEN and BEAUTIFUL and Jessica talks about her date with Jason Robert Brown to see PRINCE OF BROADWAY. Game Master Kimberly leads the group in a round of Lights of Broadway Show Cards "Heads Up," a spooky Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-style game called "The Mystery of the Haunted Theater," and then Jessica reads one of Kevin's Lights of Broadway Show Card "Mad Libs" about life on tour.

We get a behind-the-scenes look at Jessica's larger-than-life performance as Fruma Sarah in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, marvel at Jessica's "big break" story, and laugh about how WICKED has affected her wardrobe. We loved chatting with Jessica and CAN'T WAIT to get her album when it comes out, so tune in as Jessica Vosk gets Broadwaysted!

About Jessica : Jessica Vosk is a talented actress and singer who made her Broadway debut in Jason Robert Brown's Bridges of Madison County. She has also appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland and as Fruma Sarah in the celebrated revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Jessica first gained attention in 2009 as a vocalist in the live concert Kristina at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall in London. Jessica just finished a widely-praised run as Elphaba in the 2nd National tour of Wicked and is currently at work on her first solo album. Follow Jessica @JessicaVosk

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

