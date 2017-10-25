Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' on Tim Curry, Christine Pedi, Charles Strouse, and More

Oct. 25, 2017  

This Week: Happy Halloween! To celebrate the spookiness of the season, Rob and Kevin reveal their costumes, Mrs. Garrett pulls a Patty Duke, Tim Curry can't find his tambourine, Charles Strouse gets spooky, Big Daddy Whiz goes to the pumpkins, Rob meets Christine Pedi, Liza Minnelli has a pokerface, Rob plays Daddy Warbucks, and Christine Pedi wants to save the Cafe Edison!

Every week director Robert W Schneider and actor Kevin David Thomas pull back the curtain on neglected, forgotten, and under appreciated musicals, as well as bizarre performances, endearing television appearances, and all things show business.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends
TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain
INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast


