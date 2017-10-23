Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Visits with the Legendary Ken Page

Even if your feet's too big come to the heavyside layer and join Rob and Kevin as they sit down with the incredible star of THE WIZ, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN, CATS, and the iconic THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, the warm and wonderful Ken Page.

Ken pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a young boy from Missouri became one of Broadway's most beloved actors, what it was like learning to play a cat, and why he still loves being the Oogie Boogie.

Also, Ken shines the spotlight on The MUNY, Trevor Nunn, Nell Carter, and Tim Burton!

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast

Related Articles