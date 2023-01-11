Podcast: Zurin Villanueva, Naomi Rodgers on Sharing TINA as Musical Comes to Orlando

On today's episode, BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini is in conversation with the two women currently sharing the title role in the national tour of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers alternate performances in the dynamic, powerhouse role, each taking the stage four times per week.

The conversation starts with Zurin sharing some costume issues that happened on opening night in Orlando and after overcoming some technical hiccups, Naomi joins the chat as well. Both actresses share insights into how they take care of themselves in order to be able to give everything they have to this incredibly demanding role as well as what they've learned from following in the footsteps of the real-life Tina Turner.

Listen to the episode here:

