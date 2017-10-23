'The Poddest Couple' Podcast Welcomes Designer, Performer, and Diva Whisperer Robbie Rozelle

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

On the latest episode of "The Poddest Couple," Alan and Matt welcome everyone's favorite Broadway diva once removed, Robbie Rozelle. He's the designer of Playbill Pride and currently designs cast albums (not Soundtracks!) for Broadway Records. He was also an instrumental part in creating Broadway For Orlando.

When he's not busy creating cabarets for the great ladies of Broadway or working on Jessica Vosk's upcoming album, he's hard at work getting ready for his 54 Below return.

Robbie will be back at 54 Below on Saturday, October 28th at 9:30 p.m. Get Your Tickets HERE .

You can follow Robbie on Twitter and Instagram @DivaRobbie, and online at www.robbierozelle.com .

Listen to the episode here:

About "The Poddest Couple" : "The Poddest Couple" podcast features Broadway news, industry insights, a game or two, interviews with Broadway's best and brightest talking about why they love the theatre, and of course... friendly banter from Broadway media's favorite odd couple, Alan Henry and Matt Tamanini!

Alan Henry : Alan proudly hails from Toronto, Canada and currently resides in New York City. He's head of Digital Strategy and the Regional Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld.com. He's known for late night tweeting, a love of sushi, and crying during Falsettos.

Twitter: @AlanHenry

Instagram: @AlanHenry

Snapchat: @AlanHenryTO

Facebook: Alan Henry NYC

Matt Tamanini : Matt is a Senior Editor at BroadwayWorld, and serves as the site's Advertising and Database Manager. A proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Matt is a host and executive producer with BroadwayRadio , and he also hosts BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, " Some Like it Pop ." In his free-time, Matt is a writer and editor for Land-Grant Holy Land .

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Instagram: @BWWMatt

