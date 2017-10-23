Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Laura Heywood

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Laura Heywood (a.k.a. @BroadwayGirlNYC ) was an anonymous Broadway influencer with a huge social media following until she decided to reveal her true identity. A passionate enthusiast for all things Broadway, Laura used her expertise in brand identity to create a niche for herself as an influencer in the theater world and beyond. An early user of Twitter, Laura has always made the most of her platform and huge social media following by highlighting many wonderful not-for-profit organizations, including her beloved "Story Pirates." And in this truly inspirational episode, Laura opens up to Ilana about a darker time in her life and how she got through it -- and what she continues to do to keep a healthy mental attitude. Whether you know her as "Broadway Girl NYC" or simply Laura, you won't want to miss her on the next "Little Known Facts!"



Laura Heywood is a professional enthusiast: a multi-faceted host, consultant, performer, pundit, and writer widely recognized for her commitment to positivity. Her formerly anonymous alter-ego, @BroadwayGirlNYC, is widely regarded as a leading advocate, ambassador, and best friend to Broadway (Forbes calls her "the most vocal and visible supporter in the business"). She has worked in fields ranging from sports talk radio (San Francisco Giants) to commercial acting (Dove's Campaign for Real Beauty) to social media consulting ( Tori Amos ), always bringing a point of view of contagious joy. Laura works regularly as a celebrity interviewer for outlets including AOL's Build Series and CBS New York, and is the creator of the web series The Between The Shows Show. She volunteers regularly and is on the Board of Directors for the national arts & education non-profit Story Pirates.

