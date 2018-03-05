Podcast: On 'Keith Price's Curtain Call,' Chita Rivera and Bebe Neuwirth Discuss their Upcoming 54 Below Shows

I get so many great opportunities to chat with the legends, and under normal circumstances, I try to hold it together. Holding my Broadway fan boy energy at a safe distance, while maintaining a professional and coherent conversation with probing questions is something that I try to balance with every interview that I do.

However, when you are in the room with 2x Tony Award Winning actress, singer, dancer, Chita Rivera, AND 2x Tony and Emmy Award Winning, dancer, actress, singer, Bebe Neuwirth, the balancing act is soooooooooo hard.

These fabulous women will be appearing in their own intimate cabaret experiences at the famed supper club, Feinstein's 54 Below. I did my best to hold it together. These are those interviews.*

*(cue LAW AND ORDER sound effect)

Rivera will play the Broadway Superclub March 6, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, and 22. Neuwirth's show will run March 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Listen to the "Bebe Neuwirth" episode here:

Listen to the "Chita Rivera" episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

Become a Patron or Guest Producer of Keith Price's Curtain Call and you will get early access to special content, advance knowledge of future guests so maybe you can ask the legends your own questions, too.

