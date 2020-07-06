Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Marisa Tomei

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features stage and screen star Marisa Tomei, who talks about her latest project- The King of Staten Island. Listen along as she explains how she became involved with the project, how her improv background helped her on set with director Judd Apatow, and more. Plus, she reminisces about her Broadway return last year in The Rose Tattoo: "We read it aloud for Williamstown," she said. "It's just so heavy on the page, and so vibrant and nuanced. And it speaks so specifically to what women feel inside."

Tomei continues to bridge the gap between rich, dramatic performances and smart, comedic turns. Marisa won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny. Tomei subsequently earned Academy Awards nominations for her performances in In the Bedroomand The Wrestler.

Marisa recently wrapped her run as "Serafina Delle Rose" in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of the acclaimed Tennessee Williams play The Rose Tattoo, which marked Marisa's return to the Broadway stage. She also recently wrapped production on Netflix's action film, Sweet Girl, where she will appear alongside Jason Mamoa. Next, she stars alongside Pete Davidson in Universal Pictures' The King of Staten Island, a comedy film from Judd Apatow.

Recently, Marisa returned to the silver screen for ABC's live special of Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All In The Family & The Jeffersons, where she starred as 'Edith Bunker' alongside Woody Harrelson, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes. The one-night only events aired live on ABC on May 22 and December 18, 2019, and garnered three Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Last year, Marisa reunited with Ira Sachs for independent drama, Frankie, which had its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She also reprised her role of "Aunt May" in Sony Entertainment and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film released in theaters on July 2, 2019, dominating the box office weekend.

Her other notable film credits include: The Big Short, Love is Strange, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Ides of March, Loitering with Intent, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, What Women Want, Happy Accidents, and Slums of Beverly Hills. She also recently appeared on television in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," and FOX's "Empire," among others. A veteran of the theater, Marisa starred as 'George' in Sarah Ruhl's "How To Transcend a Happy Marriage" at Lincoln Center in 2017. Her previous Broadway credits include: Will Eno's "The Realistic Joneses" (2014 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance), Caryl Churchill's "Top Girls" (Drama Desk Award nomination), "Oh! The Humanity" and "Other Good Intentions," "Marie and Bruce," "Design for Living," "We Won't Pay! We Won't Pay!," "Waiting for Lefty," "Rocket to the Moon," "Demonology," "Dark Rapture," "Slavs!," "The Comedy of Errors," and "The Summer Winds," among others. Tomei is a founding member of the Naked Angels Theater Company in New York City.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

