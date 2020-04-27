Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, FLYING OVER SUNSET's Erika Henningsen

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

From growing up in a small northern California town to falling in love with her Mean Girls co- star, Ilana and Erika catch up on this episode of Little Known Facts in the time of #StayHome. From Brooklyn to a country cabin in New Jersey the two actresses figured out the remote podcast technology and Erika takes Ilana through her Broadway debut in Les Miserables and working on the musical Diner and of course a deep deep dive into what it's like to work with Tina Fey, Sheryl Crow and all the other icons she has collaborated with. Little Known Facts- Erika was not hired the first time for Les Miz or Mean Girls but in her case the second time is a charm! This and so much more with Erika Henningsen.

Erika most recently starred as Cady in Mean Girls on broadway. She has also been seen as Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables, Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat and Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner. She was featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World and has also starred as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO. She is the recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theater.

