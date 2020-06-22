Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Annie Golden

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features stage and screen star Annie Golden! Annie considers herself the illegitimate child of the legitimate theatre, having been discovered on the Bowery fronting a rock band, and cast by Milos Forman as Jeannie in Hair, the 1978 film. Annie was an original cast member for five seasons of the award-winning Netflix series ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK; silence is golden, and so is Annie's character, Norma Romano!

She will also be seen on Season Three of HBO's HIGH MAINTENANCE in Spring 2019 as "Bambie," which was written for her by the show's creators. She can also be seen in the upcoming feature film BITE ME.

On Broadway and off, she was last seen in Violet, and created the role of Georgie Bukatinsky in The Full Monty; Sondheim's original Squeaky Fromme in Assassins, the off-Broadway production at Playwrights Horizons, directed by Jerry Zaks; Ah! Wilderness with Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards; On The Town; and Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey. Her other numerous film credits include Touched With Fire opposite Katie Holmes; Twelve Monkeys; Baby Boom; Brooklyn Rules; Suddenly Seeking Susan; I Love You, Phillip Morris; and Miles. Her television credits include "Difficult People," "The 2-2," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Cheers," "Miami Vice," and "Third Watch".

