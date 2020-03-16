Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Elizabeth Stanley

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Broadway may be dark for the time being but this week Little Known Facts is bringing you light and joy in the form of Elizabeth Stanley- star of the rock musical sensation, Jagged Little Pill. Elizabeth began her JLP journey with a self-tape in her bedroom. With her camera on a step ladder and the Christmas letter she reads in the play set up on her computer she was able to self tape in her bedroom and send it in to the musicals creative team. That began a journey with this musical that began over 3 years ago. Elizabeth shares stories from first readings to the rehearsal room to Broadway.

Elizabeth Stanley is a Drama Desk Award nominee, and widely recognized stage and screen actress.

She can currently be seen starring as Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill featuring the beloved music of Alanis Morissette, a book by Diablo Cody, orchestrations by Tom Kitt, and directed by Diane Paulus. Stanley originated the role in its World Premiere at Harvard's American Repertory Theater. In the show's Broadway bow, Variety said that she portrayed Mary Jane with "with infinite compassion in a stunning performance."

She originated the roles of Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and Allison in Cry-Baby. Additional Broadway credits include the revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination) and the Tony Award-Winning revival of Company. She also appeared in the First National Tours of The Bridges of Madison County and Xanadu.

On television, Stanley can be seen in "NOS4A2" (upcoming), "FBI," "The Get Down", "The Affair," "Black Box," "Made in Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances - Company."

