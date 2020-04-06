Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Meditation Guide Brogan Ganley

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

In this unprecedented time Ilana wanted to offer an opportunity to learn more about mindfulness and meditation and so on this episode she is introducing Little Known Facts listeners to mediation and wellness expert- Brogan Ganley. In this conversation Ilana asks Brogan to talk about the healing powers of meditation and offers up really easy ways to add the practice into your life and ways to keep your stress and anxiety levels down and even find moments of joy during this pandemic.

Ilana shares a meditation that Brogan created for her that listeners can do while listening to the podcast. It is a short and easy to do meditation and relaxation practice.

To learn more about Brogan or to receive your own personalized audio meditation visit: broganganley-wellness.com

Brogan Ganley has been teaching meditation for over a decade. She has worked in hospitals in oncology and general wards, with patients and staff, in public and private schools with teachers and children, office/corporate environments, community centers and in private practice. Brogan has seen first hand how the modalities she uses can profoundly change people's lives and this keeps her incredibly passionate about the work she does.

After years of study in India, Nepal, New Zealand, UK and the US, she began teaching Mindfulness, Meditation and Yoga in 2007, became a Reiki Master in 2012, and Urban Zen Integrative Therapist in 2012.

Brogan grew up in very rural New Zealand, where nature and the landscape played a huge role. Taking care of your own health and healing with the aid of nature and community was simply the way it was done.

Brogan and her husband have two children and have lived in Brooklyn for 14 years. They have 40 acres of wooded land in upstate New York, completely off-grid, solar and hydro power where she meditates, restores, creates and harvests plants for healing to be used throughout the year.

TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on:





Related Articles