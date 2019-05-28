Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Talks to Tony-Nominated Choreographer Randy Skinner

Randy Skinner is an award-winning director, choreographer, and performer whose work has encompassed Broadway, off-Broadway, regional, and Los Angeles productions. He sits with me to chat about his life, some of the many fabulous people that he'd worked with, and of course, the preservation of his work as a dancer and choreographer.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

Recent episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud. There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.





Related Articles