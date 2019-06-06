Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Discusses the 2019 Tony Awards with Paul Winkler, Ken Finkelstein, Gregory Allen

As you already know, the 2019 Tony Awards Show is coming this Sunday night, and of course, I have plenty to say about them, and it is so much more fun to dish with friends.

This year, Paul Winkler (actor, theater lover, and social media baby), Ken Finkelstein (Broadway Bon Vivant and Enthusiast), Gregory Allen via email ballot (actor/author/playwright/screenwriter/producer), and I, take a look at this year's nominees in ALL of the categories; from the heavily lauded Hadestown to almost ignored Be More Chill, the nominees run the gamut.

Please note that opinions expressed are those of the individuals expressing them. Please enjoy the fun and sometimes dishy predictions.

Listen to the episode here:

Listen to the episode about the technical awards here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

Recent episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud. There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.





Related Articles