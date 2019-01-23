Podcast: David Yazbek Talks THE BAND'S VISIT, TOOTSIE & More with Gilbert Gottfried!

David Yazbek, the Tony Award-winning composer of THE BAND'S VISIT and composer of the upcoming musical TOOTISIE, was just interviewed on this week's episode of Gilbert Gottfried's podcast, "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast!"

Click here to listen to the full episode!

David Yazbek has become one of Broadway's preeminent composer/lyricists. Three of his shows, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown have been nominated for Best Score Tony Awards. He is a Tony Award winner for his most recent musical, The Band's Visit, which opened on Broadway to rave reviews and has been named to every Best of the Year list for 2017. The show also received 10 Tony Awards, as well as the Lucille Lortel Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical. He's also received three Grammy nominations and a Drama Desk Award.

Yazbek won an Outstanding Writing Emmy Award for his stint on Late Night with David Letterman. He scored the last season of HBO's Boardwalk Empire, wrote the theme song to Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, and has written hundreds of songs, scripts, scores and jingles for adult and children's TV. As a recording artist, Yazbek is responsible for five albums-The Laughing Man, Tock, Damascus, Tape Recorder, and Evil Monkey Man. He has written and/or produced for such acts as XTC, Ruben Blades, The Persuasions, Joe Jackson, Tito Puente and many others. As a performer, he and his band are engaged in an ongoing series of monthly shows at NYC's 54 Below club.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You