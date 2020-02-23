Podcast: BroadwayRadio's Chats with Tovah Feldshuh about Powerful Women, her Connection to SIX, and Broadway by the Year

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

On today's episode of "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to a literal legend. A four-time Tony nominee and two-time Emmy nominee, Tovah Feldshuh is like the energizer bunny of performers.

With nine Broadway shows, over 100 TV and film credits, and her busy concert schedule, Feldshuh has been an indomitable presence on stages and screens for nearly 50 years.

On Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET, she will be on stage at The Town Hall in New York City as part of Broadway by the Year, where she will join other Broadway greats like Emily Skinner, Max von Essen, Danny Gardner and more to celebrate the musicals of 2000 through 2004.

Broadway by the Year | Broadway Musicals of 2000-2004

February 24 at 8 p.m. ET The

Town Hall

http://thetownhall.org/event/broadway-by-the-year-feb-24

Listen to the episode here:

Photo Credit: NBC





Related Articles