Playwright Marie Kohler's BOSWELL Released by Dramatic Publishing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning Wisconsin playwright Marie Kohler's BOSWELL has just been published by Dramatic Publishing and is now available to individuals and theaters everywhere to produce. What began in an earlier iteration as BOSWELL DREAMS and produced by Milwaukee's Renaissance Theaterworks, was later reworked into BOSWELL. The updated play went on to have a successful, critically acclaimed three-week run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. It was at the Fringe that the play was scouted by Off-Broadway's 59E59 Theaters, a company that specializes in premiering select Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Subsequently, in late-2022 BOSWELL was produced at 59E59 Theaters and enjoyed a sold-out run. Now the journey of BOSWELL continues with its recent publication by Dramatic Publishing.

The play is available to theaters, bookstores and individuals to purchase directly through Dramatic Publishing. The cost is $10.95 per digital script. To purchase the script and for additional details on cast size, streaming rights, the target audience and approximate running time, please visit the designated BOSWELLpage on the Dramatic Publishing site.

BOSWELL is told through the eyes of a young female academic from the University of Chicago, who, in an unwelcoming era, struggles for her place in the driven, male, academic world. At her professor's direction, she travels to Scotland for conventional literary research and ends up discovering long-hidden journals . . . and ultimately and unexpectedly, Joan responds to Boswell's authentic voice. She makes a choice. . . . She also makes a friend.

Undergirding the play's double stories is the idea of true friendship. There are two pairs of friends in the play: two men in the 1760s (James Boswell and literary giant, Samuel Johnson); and two women in the 1950s (Joan and The Lady Fiona, in whose Scottish attic Joan researches).

Play description: In this heartwarming story, American graduate student Joan journeys to a Scottish noblewoman's estate in the 1950s to research writings of Samuel Johnson. Instead, she discovers the often-bawdy 1760s journals of James Boswell, long-hidden in the attic of his embarrassed family. Coaxed by her new friend, Joan pours over Boswell's wild adventures in the Scottish Hebrides with his friend Samuel Johnson and moves towards a life of greater authenticity. Heart and mind spar wittily in this two-period dramedy about friendship, travel and the written word.

To learn more, please visit: mariekohler.com/boswell