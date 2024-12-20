Playing on Air Launches New Collection of Short Plays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playing on Air is celebrating its relaunch with a collection of short plays featuring world premieres, audience favorites, and audio premieres by some of the most exciting voices in theatre today: Patricia Cotter, Kirsten Greenidge, David Ives, Peter Nachtrieb, John Patrick Shanley, Lloyd Suh, and Ken Urban.

The relaunch will happen over the course of two weekends before the end of 2024. The plays being released during the first weekend, on Sunday, December 22 are: Did I Miss Anything Important? Written by Patricia Cotter, Kansas Anymore Written by David Ives and Reverie Written by John Patrick Shanley. The drop on Sunday, December 29 features: Disney/Fujikawa Written by Lloyd Suh, Crisis Planning Written by Peter Nachtrieb, Sheila: A Year in the Life Of Written by Kirsten Greenidge, and A Sticky Memento Written by Ken Urban.

“I think that Playing on Air is one of the few platforms where people can do this kind of work right now, which used to be thought of as the radio play, and now has translated to other media that allow you to walk around on your headset, and listen to whatever you wanna listen to.”, said John Patrick Shanley, whose play reverie will make its debut and will be his 5th play that has launched with Playing on Air.

“It's so intimate to have actors whispering in your ear and creating a whole world that you get to imagine whenever you are receptive and free—It’s very important for me, and it’s very important for a lot of people. It’s a kind of a floating theatre.”, Shanley concludes at the end of an interview with Playing on Air founder, Claudia Catania and members of the cast from his play, Reverie. Each play this season is introduced and includes an interview between select actors, creatives and Playing on Air Founder, Claudia Catania. New leadership will be announced in January.

This season celebrates Playing on Air’s dedication to innovative, intimate storytelling through a lineup of world premieres, audience favorites, and audio premieres. Central to this experience is the work of acclaimed sound designer and engineer John Kilgore, whose immersive soundscapes have defined the platform since 2011. Kilgore’s artistry enhances the emotional resonance of each production, creating a “floating theatre” that invites listeners to imagine entire worlds through sound.

HOW TO LISTEN

The relaunched episodes will be available beginning Sunday, December 22nd on our website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. 3 episodes will launch on Sunday December 22nd and the final 4, the following Sunday, December 29th. To learn more, visit www.playingonair.org

Playing on Air is free to listen via our website or your favorite podcast player. Support Playing on Air with a donation via our website: www.playingonair.org/donate

Subscribe to Playing on Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, listen on our website: www.playingonair.org, or via your favorite podcast player or using our RSS Feed.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

In Reverie, a world premiere, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, A woman (Carol Kane) is drawn into a neighborhood church by beautifully sung music. A marriage is taking place within. Do beautiful music and ceremony make a marriage? Reverie features Carol Kane and Scarlett Strallen(Cole Porter’s The New Yorkers, She Loves Me)

In Did I Miss Anything Important? by Patricia Cotter, Parents summon their adult children to a meeting at a Pain Quotidian scheduled smack in the middle of their workday. What’s up? Patricia Cotter’s comedy ensues. Did I Miss Anything Important? is a world premiere commission by James Stevenson. Directed by Marchánt Davis, and features David Rasche, Maryanne Plunkett (Broadway:The Notebook), Zach Appelman, Lesley Fray, Lakisha May (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Skeleton Crew).

In Disney/Fujikawa by Lloyd Suh, 1942 WWIl is raging, and Mr. Walt Disney is in New York discussing propaganda films for the US government’s WWII wartime effort. He’s in a meeting with a former illustrator from his early days. It’s Gyo Fujikawa. Disney/Fujikawa is a world audio premiere, directed by Ralph Peña, featuring Steven Boyer, Michi Barall

In Sheila: A Year In The Life Of by Kirsten Greenidge, It’s not easy living with a zealot. Or being at the local supermarket where he prowls. Suppose you like bacon? Suppose disposable diapers? There is interference in the air. Sheila: A Year In The Life Of is a world premiere commission by James Stevenson. Directed by Melia Bensussen, and featuring Seret Scott, Postell Pringle, Nikkole Salter, Brittany Allen, Mary Bacon, Marchánt Davis (Reality, Ain’t No Mo’), Lee Wilkof

In A Sticky Memento by Ken Urban, Parents! College! Rules and regulations! Gay or not gay. Gay meanies. What’s a poor little rich boy to do? A Sticky Memento is a World premiere, directed by Knud Adams, featuring Jane Kaczmarek, Taylor Trensch

In Crisis Planning by Peter Nachtrieb, What’s with these birthdays that end in an 0? How is it that a mere multiple of ten can wield such power? A touch of wit can help. Crisis Planning is a world premiere James Stevenson commission. Directed by Jason Eagan, featuring Andrew Garman and April Matthis

In Kansas Anymore written and directed by David Ives, Here’s a new spin on a great tale spun. To go, or say no? And in which direction? Kansas? Or Oz? Tell me. Anyone? Starring Lois Smith and Catherine Curtin.

Each play is a testament to Playing on Air’s mission of elevating the short play format, bringing together diverse voices, and creating experiences that resonate deeply with listeners.