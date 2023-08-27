Playhouse Creatures Announces Winners Of FIGHT FORWARD NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

The 10-minute plays are focused on the issues of gun violence, racism, and climate change.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company (PCTC) has announced the winners of Fight Forward New Play Festival. The winners are:

"Don't Jump the Gun" by James C. Ferguson
"Nine Miles to Maryville" by Joe Swenson
"The Fermi Paradox" by Marisa Mitchell
"Three Seats "by Kevin Cirone
"How We Broke the World "by Susan M. Steadman

Associate artistic director (Megan O'Leary) said the following:

"Firstly, congratulations to our winners! Your work is truly inspirational-- and incredibly timely. We created this festival because the subjects these works deal with can't wait any longer to be discussed. The ethos of what we strive to do at PCTC is all about the bringing together of art and activism. These plays do just that."

The 10-minute plays are focused on the issues of gun violence, racism, and climate change.

For more information about Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company and the Fight Forward Festival, please visit: www.playhousecreatures.org



