Playful Substance Writers' Groups Goes Public 

The Writers' Groups go public! This fall, Playful Substance's celebrated WRITERS' GROUPS will open their doors to the public.

Once only offered to a small, self-selected group of company members and associates, The Playful Substance Theatre Company Writers' Groups provide a safe and supportive environment to individuals interested in exploring intuitive writing methods for playwrights and screenwriters . Guided by industry professionals with the option to submit works-in-progress for the company's "Pithy Party" - an annual public reading party celebrating the new works created in The Writers' Groups - this program opens a door to each individual's potential.

This year's Pithy Party will be retro-themed tributing the historic Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon by presenting a multi-media, multi-platform event live and online.

Writers' Group Fee: $60/monthly (hardship assistance available)

Includes: Access to multiple Writers' Group meetings, accountability, feedback, and developmental readings

Contact: artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com to register or for further details.

THE PLAYFUL SUBSTANCE WRITERS GROUPS form a year-round collective geared toward assisting writers working on their own but supplying accountability and feedback.

The program meets Monday and Tuesday nights 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM EST, currently both meetings are virtual. Learn More at: https://www.playfulsubstance.com/artist-services.html