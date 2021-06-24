Playful Substance Writers' Groups Goes Public
The groups provide a safe and supportive environment to individuals interested in exploring intuitive writing methods for playwrights and screenwriters.
The Writers' Groups go public! This fall, Playful Substance's celebrated WRITERS' GROUPS will open their doors to the public.
Once only offered to a small, self-selected group of company members and associates, The Playful Substance Theatre Company Writers' Groups provide a safe and supportive environment to individuals interested in exploring intuitive writing methods for playwrights and screenwriters . Guided by industry professionals with the option to submit works-in-progress for the company's "Pithy Party" - an annual public reading party celebrating the new works created in The Writers' Groups - this program opens a door to each individual's potential.
This year's Pithy Party will be retro-themed tributing the historic Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon by presenting a multi-media, multi-platform event live and online.
Writers' Group Fee: $60/monthly (hardship assistance available)
Includes: Access to multiple Writers' Group meetings, accountability, feedback, and developmental readings
Contact: artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com to register or for further details.
THE PLAYFUL SUBSTANCE WRITERS GROUPS form a year-round collective geared toward assisting writers working on their own but supplying accountability and feedback.
The program meets Monday and Tuesday nights 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM EST, currently both meetings are virtual. Learn More at: https://www.playfulsubstance.com/artist-services.html