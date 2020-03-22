Placido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Opera singer Placido Domingo has tested positive for coronavirus. He and his family are currently self-isolating at home to avoid spreading the infection to other people.

The singer says his symptoms include a fever and coughing but he and his family are in overall good health.

He revealed his diagnosis on social media, stating that he felt that it was his "moral" obligation to do so.

He writes, "I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a six-foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please, above all, stay home if you can...Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government's guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community."

The news comes just one day following hIs resignation from the opera union. The singer made a contribution of $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs, as well as a fund to help opera employees.

This came after the American Guild of Musical Artists and Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against Domingo to be credible.

Last year, multiple allegations were made against Domingo, which were published in a series of Associated Press stories.

AGMA announced last month that its four-month investigation found Domingo had "engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace."

AGMA also stated that, "Based on Mr. Domingo's permanent resignation, the charged filed against him have been withdrawn and will require no further action by the Union."





