Pittsburg Theatre Company Loses Props, Costumes, & Equipment in Warehouse Fire

ABC7 News reports a weekend grass fire that broke out in Pittsburg, California, has been brought under control. However, the Pittsburg Theatre Company has been deeply affected, as the fire consumed the warehouse where they stored their props and costumes.

The fire, known as the "John Fire," spread rapidly, burning 55 acres of grassland next to the warehouse late Sunday. Investigators from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are on site to determine the cause.

"I was terrified because so much history is gone now," said Ava Duran, a board member of the Pittsburg Theatre Company. Volunteers from the theater had spent Sunday morning transporting items from the warehouse to the California Theatre in downtown Pittsburg in preparation for their upcoming performances starting this Friday.

"Basically, we were getting set pieces from the warehouse to here for our production of 'The Sunshine Boys' and ended about an hour before we heard about the fire," Duran explained.

Victor Daniel, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, provided more details: "We received a call a little after 4 p.m. that a structure was on fire. Crews arrived on the scene. They recognized it was a grass fire as well, with wind as a contributing factor."

Despite the losses, the Pittsburg Theatre Company is determined to move forward with their upcoming performances.