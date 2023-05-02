Pitchfork and Them Present Night Out, A Pride Celebration in New York City

Pitchfork, the most trusted voice in music, and Them, the leader in LGBTQ+ culture, today announced Night Out, a special Pride concert taking place on Saturday, June 17, from 6pm - 1am at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York. The event, which celebrates the impact of queer musicians and the safe havens that queer clubs provide, features musical performances by Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, Zebra Katz, and more to be announced. Night Out is supported by Human By Orientation, an LGBTQ+ initiative from Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming platform.

"Pitchfork has long believed in the power of live music to change people's lives," said Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork. "Our shows, festivals, and events look to serve real fans, build community among them, and serve as an inclusive place for emotional connection, celebration, and catharsis. And as queer artists and art have been formative to our own staff and musical histories, we are so excited to partner with our friends at Them for an event that emphasizes taking pride in who you are, allyship, and the work of some incredible musicians who do just that."

"For LGBTQ+ people, music and nightlife have always been about more than entertainment," added Sarah Burke, editor in chief of Them. "Nights out are opportunities to find acceptance and freedom-to be fearlessly and fully oneself. This pride, our community needs that more than ever. We're thrilled to bring together Them and Pitchfork's mutual passion for uplifting queer artists, and to offer our LGBTQ+ audiences and allies a sanctuary in which to let loose and celebrate with top talent this June."

Advance tickets for Night Out are available today for $45 on DICE, where purchasers, with the option to donate $5 to the Transgender Law Center at checkout. There will also be limited tickets available at the door for $50.

For the latest event information, including lineup announcements, venue details, and more visit https://knockdown.center/event/pitchfork-presents-night-out/ and follow @pitchfork, @them and @humanbyorientation on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.