Pipeline Arts Foundation Opens Submissions For 2026 Musical Theatre Awards

The Pipeline Arts Foundation has opened submissions for its 2026 Musical Theatre Awards, a national competition supporting early- and mid-career musical theatre artists.

With over $150,000 in cash and prizes available, the Foundation invites writers and composers to submit excerpts and songs from new musicals through February 1, 2026, or until the 300-submission cap is reached.

How to Apply

Artists submitting to the 2026 Pipeline Musical Theatre Awards must include a 20–25 page script excerpt, five songs that best represent the show, and a brief synopsis with a character list. The Foundation employs a blind submission process to ensure equitable review, and there is no fee to submit.

Applications and full submission rules are available at pipelinearts.org. The submission window will remain open through February 1, 2026, or until 300 total submissions have been received, whichever comes first.

About the Pipeline Arts Foundation

Pipeline Arts Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the future of musical theatre by supporting early- and mid-career artists developing innovative new works. In its first three years, the Foundation has awarded over $250,000 across 16 groundbreaking new musicals, including South (2023 run at SoHo Playhouse), The Oscar Micheaux Project (2025 development run at Baruch Performing Arts Center), hag and The Female Pope (readings at 2024 FREEFEST), and Roja (NAMT 2025).

For more information and full application details, visit pipelinearts.org.