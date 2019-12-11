Pierce Brosnan Joins Upcoming CINDERELLA Movie Musical

Deadline reports that former 007 Pierce Brosnan has joined the upcoming musical film adaptation of "Cinderella."

Kay Cannon directs the film, which is described as a modern re-telling of the classic story. The heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

Brosnan will play Prince Robert's father the King.

The film also stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Nicholas Galitzine.

Brosnan sang most recently in the film version of "Mamma Mia!" and its sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." He played James Bond in "GoldenEye," "The World Is Not Enough," "Tomorrow Never Dies," and "Die Another Day."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles