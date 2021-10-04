Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Concert

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host her Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Concert, a virtual watch party on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30 PM New York time. The event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli/live. Please note: The program will be archived so that international viewers may see it in full after the premiere.

The program will feature video highlights from four of Ms. Antonelli's recent performances at Lincoln Center's Frederick Rose Hall, Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium - Perelman Stage, Steinway Hall and The Consulate General of Argentina in New York.

Works to be presented include Astor Piazzolla's tangos Sentido Unico, Chau Paris, El mundo De los Dos and Libertango, Alberto Ginastera's Danza del Gaucho Matrero, Danza del viejo boyero, Danza de La Moza Donosa, Danza del Trigo and Malambo (from the ballet Estancia ), as well selections by Chopin, Lasala and Guastavino.

Her latest CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of that include Argentinian composers Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, as well as Albeniz, Granados, Villa -Lobos, Ponce and many others from Spain and Latin America, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.

For more information about Ms. Antonelli, including a bio, photos, discography and much more, please visit http://www.rosaantonelli.com/.