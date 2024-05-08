Photoville NYC 2024 to Return in June With 85+ Exhibitions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photoville NYC 2024 will kick off with an event-packed, free-to-the-public opening weekend in Brooklyn Bridge Park, June 1–2 from (12pm to 10pm on Saturday, June 1, and 12pm to 8pm on Sunday, June 2), and features free public programming for photo lovers of all ages throughout June—including interactive workshops, artist tours, exhibitions, evening visual storytelling programming, safety workshops for photographers and New York’s Smorgasburg pop-up. Throughout the month of June, Photoville offers professional development opportunities in partnership with Diversify Photo and Leica Camera, as well as education field trips for New York City middle and high-school students.

Photoville (co-founded by Laura Roumanos, Sam Barzilay, and Dave Shelley), returns with the 13th iteration of its annual festival, Photoville NYC 2024, bringing breathtaking and thought-provoking photography to Brooklyn Bridge Park and every New York City borough in over 85 free-of-charge exhibitions. Celebrating and emulating New York’s spirit and identity at the nexus of the hyper-local and vastly global, Photoville’s exhibitions offer windows into lives and stories unfolding down the block and oceans away. Proudly supported by its partners, including marquee partners Brooklyn Bridge Park, NYC Parks, Leica Camera, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, PhotoWings, The Seaport, New York State Council for the Arts, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Photoville’s widespread exhibitions reach residents and visitors throughout the many corners of America’s most populous city, while maintaining Brooklyn Bridge Park as a central festival hub.

Deepening our understandings of a multitude of experiences, landscapes, and social issues with the particular immediacy and intimacy photography offers, the festival introduces us to works by photographers creating in countless modes (from eye-opening photojournalism to inventive visual storytelling) at various points of their careers (from the vital explorations of student photographers to works from acclaimed artists at the height of their powers).

The festival features Photoville’s signature shipping container exhibitions, clustering open-air viewing opportunities in what’s become known as the Photoville Village in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Filling New York’s vital parks and gathering places—whether Brooklyn Bridge Park, Staten Island’s South Beach Promenade, Manhattan’s Bella Abzug Park, the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park, Queens’ Travers Park, or many other locations—with a wealth of images and ideas, Photoville is also a celebration of the city’s many spirited public spaces, and the worlds that intersect within them. Altogether, this year’s Photoville Festival features 65 photographic visions in Brooklyn Bridge Park, while 22 other exhibitions cover the city.

Founded in 2011, Photoville has throughout its history sought to populate New York’s public space with perspectives as diverse and international as the city itself. In pursuit of this mission, they launched the Photoville festival, activating public spaces, amplifying visual storytellers, and creating unique and innovative exhibitions and other programming. Siddhartha Mitter, in The New York Times, has written that Photoville “is a reminder of photography’s power not just to document crisis, but to help imagine better lives.”

The festival continues to create a welcoming, safe, accessible space for all artists and attendees, across race, gender, class, sexual identity, ability, nationality, and age. Photoville is committed to nurturing a new lens of representation, an overarching vision that extends to a diversity of themes and stories.

Various exhibitions consider the impact of social visibility and the material repercussions of historic erasure, highlighting photography’s role in challenging the mainstream’s biased lenses. In Perception & Representation: Reframing “Modernity”, Photoville presents a dialogue between two independently created, conceptually entwined projects: Dutch photographers recreate the styles of Rembrandt and his contemporaries with prominent models of color, countering the erasure of non-white people’s historic existence in the Netherlands, while American artist Kennedi Carter combines visual references to European royalty and nobility with contemporary Black aesthetics, exploring ideas of Blackness related to wealth, power, and belonging. Camille Farrah Lenain’s Made of Smokeless Fire, presented by Leica Camera documents the experiences of queer Muslims in France, who are actively fighting rampant Islamophobia while redefining their own cultural and religious heritage. Photographers shed light on communities’ joys and hardships in New York and abroad, often thinking through the ethics of representation and offering various visions of visual self-determination, in works ranging from Ernst Coppejans’ portraits of homeless queer youth in New York City in From the Streets to the Heart; to Saskia Scheffer’s historic glimpse at the “Lesbian Avengers” protest in 1994 in Lesbian Avengers 1994 Protest For Alice Austen And Gertrude Tate’s Lesbian Visibility; to Edwin Pagán’s Los Inocentes (The Innocents), a documentary photo-essay focusing on the resiliency of children living in difficult conditions in various New York neighborhoods; to The Limitless Project’s perspective-shifting photographs from young people on the autism spectrum; to Lucia Bawot’s We Belong: Making the Invisible Visible!, detailing the vital yet often overlooked role of women coffee workers in Colombia; to Smita Sharma’s We Cry In Silence, her work making visible underage victims of the often-unnoticed, immense criminal industry of human trafficking in South Asia; to Timiskaming First Nation member Pat Kane’s Brand Loyalty: The Hunt for Healthy Food in Northern Canada, an exhibition about food insecurity among Indigenous communities in Northern Canada; to Hoopa Valley Tribe member Judith Surber’s writing, paired with Justin Maxon’s photography, about the destruction caused by the opioid epidemic on the reservation in Decolonizing Care; to the Tina Knowles-Lawson and Genel Ambrose-curated WITNESS, a series of photos from Black femme-identifying artists projecting their vision of the world, society, community, and themselves through their art; to many other exhibitions this year.

As a bridge between the historic and contemporary and the sublime and everyday, and a factor all-too-often often determining how society treats us, spirituality and its many manifestations throughout our lives come into focus in exhibitions including: Adetona Omokanye’s Spiritually Fashionable, an interrogation of how belief systems, tradition, and culture shape the way we dress; Syed Yaqeen’s ongoing photo documentary about the multifaceted lives of the American Muslim community, American Muslim Experience; Rachel Wisniewski’s joyful coming-of-age story of Jewish youth through the quintessentially American ritual of sleep-away camp, in L'dor Vador; Matthieu Paley’s Keepers of the Flame, about the dedication of followers of Zoroastrianism, one of the world’s oldest religions, which now has less than 100,000 worshippers; and others.

Whether in images representing the atrocities of war or the strife that results from industry’s antagonistic relationship to our environment, exhibitions shed light on the devastating impacts of contemporary crises and the humanity of those caught in them across the globe. The Washington Post will share a collection of some of the last photos and videos journalists shared from Gaza, Lebanon, and Israel, with statistics gathered by the Committee to Protect Journalists. In Ukraine’s Stolen Children, New York Times staff photographer Daniel Berehulak captures images of Ukrainian children separated from their families by Russian forces in the ongoing war. Eyewitness: The Shadows of Climate Change offers glimpses of three communities grappling with the acceleration of our changing climate and Gaia Squarci’s photos series The Cooling Solution draws attention to the disparity of access to shelter from extreme heat.

In this moment of pervasive global turmoil, Photoville also highlights various stories of migration and displacement. Exhibitions tracing the movement of people and the histories they carry with them across society’s constructed lines include Joseph Rodriguez’ Migrantes, which follows the journey of migrant workers from their homeland in Michoacán, Mexico, across the US-Mexico border, and throughout America, in search of work and a better life for their families; Angelica Briones’ Brought from Home, centering objects of sentimental value that immigrants from Latin America to the U.S. bring with them; Doctors Without Borders photographer Juan Carlos Tomasi’s Connecting Threads: Migration Across the Americas, conveying the struggles and resilience of those who undertake the treacherous journey north across the Americas seeking safety and security; Herbolario Migrante (Migrant Herbalism), Cinthya Santos Briones’ documenting and sharing ritual healing knowledge surrounding herbs and therapies offered by traditional healers in Indigenous and Afro-descendant Latin American immigrant communities; Gonçalo Fonseca’s Finding Home, about students and staff of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) forced into exile after the Taliban takeover in 2021; Yael Martínez’s Turning Darkness Into Light, about Indigenous communities from Mexico—the people whose ancestors traveled through North America before there were borders or cities—again moving across the land now bound by borders.

Anyone wandering through the various public spaces Photoville covers is likely to encounter inventive images that transcend the everyday. In Lieh Sugai’s Below the Big Top, the photographer follows the Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus, locating an unchanging core and nostalgic space in America that persists alongside the mainstream. Marco Serventi’s Elsewhere takes viewers into a remote community of about 200 people in the Australian Outback in which most residents choose to live underground, in caves dug into the hillside. Madeleine Brunnmeier’s Gestalten layers people’s heaps of garments atop them, creating temporary sculptures revealing the mass of identity, culture, and memory we wear on our bodies. Emilie Baltz’s photos of Leaked Recipes, from the acclaimed cookbook by Demetria Glace, contain dishes people truly weren’t supposed to encounter in their everyday: recipes revealed in larger, often-scandalous email leaks. In Vivarium, Dirk Hardy constructs and photographs imaginative dioramas he calls “Episodes,” each creating a contained world out of various pressing topics.

The city Photoville fills with vital images is also, frequently, those images’ subject. Various facets of New York life are reframed, deepening viewers’ very relationships to the city and experiences they’re inhabiting. In Sara Krulwich: Creating a Pictorial Encyclopedia of New York City Theater, over four decades of theater photography from The New York Times’ Sara Krulwich offers an exhilarating and vast portrait of the richness of New York theater’s history and present. 100 Years of WNYC uses archival photographs, ephemera, and audio clips to celebrate WNYC’s history and importance to New York City. Thomas Holton’s The Lams of Ludlow Street centers the life of one Chinese family living in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood. For End of the Line, photographer Taylor Chapman rode to the end of each New York subway line over 10 years to photograph the people, places, and communities who reside there. Both Sophie Fenwick’s New York Waterfront Diary and James Prochnik’s Far Apart - Revelation and Refuge in an Urban Green Space document sites where humanity and nature intersect in the city.

Photoville NYC 2024 celebrates influential work by legendary photographers, with exhibitions devoted to the work of Eugene Richards, drawing from his latest book This Brief Life; Vivian Maier, unknown during her lifetime but now considered one of the greatest photographers of the 20th century, in Unseen Work; and Fly Ball, featuring vintage sports photography from identical twin photographers Morgan & Marvin Smith, capturing the star power of Black baseball players in the era of “Negro league baseball,” before Jackie Robinson’s 1947 debut in America’s Major League Baseball, and documenting a pivotal era in American sports history.

Photoville Co-Founder Laura Roumanos says, “"This festival isn't just a showcase of images... it's a meeting ground for connectivity, bridging communities and cultures through this platform of photography. With every photo, there's a story and every story opens doors of connection, empathy and understanding. And in the heart of NYC, it becomes a nexus where the local and the global meet, empowering our photo community to engage, exchange, and support one another, while connecting our city's spirit with the boundless creativity of artists worldwide."

Festival Producer Suchan Vodoor adds, “Whether it’s a talented high schooler’s first exhibit, or a retrospective from an established icon, Photoville uplifts every voice and provides an equal platform to artists of all varieties. Like the streets and public spaces of New York that we love so much, the Photoville Festival is a window into diverse experiences and a chance to encounter the full and beautiful breadth of humanity.”

Last year, Photoville reached a public audience of over one million people with the work of over 300 photographers at various stages in their careers, giving these exciting artists large-scale exposure. As Photoville displays over 65 photographic visions in Brooklyn Bridge Park, 22 other exhibitions cover the city from Staten Island to the Bronx. Photoville NYC is open to the public—all ages, and all pets included—free of charge, making it unlike any other photo festival in the world.

OPENING WEEKEND

To celebrate the opening of the festival, Photoville will present a free Community Weekend (June 1 and 2), a visual storytelling event bringing various artists to Brooklyn Bridge Park, featuring 65 exhibitions and free public programming from Leica Camera, Creatively Wild, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Kholood Eid’s Wet Nose Pawject, The International Center of Photography, Photodom, Cynthia Santos Briones, and food and beverage vendors from Photoville’s longtime friends at Smorgasburg. The evening of Saturday June 1 will see visual stories projected on the big screen under the Brooklyn Bridge, celebrating creative collaboration, emerging talent, and forward-looking work in visual storytelling. The evening’s programming will feature work from photographer Ismail Ferdous, collectives Ayün Fotógrafas and Al Yamaniah, video work from MSF/Doctors Without Borders, and curated presentations of emerging lens-based talent from Cafecito, African Women in Photography, and more!

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND EDUCATION

Immersion and interactivity have always been at the heart of Photoville’s success and popularity, allowing it to become the largest annual photographic event in New York City and among the most­ attended photographic events nationwide. This year, events surrounding the festival will take place both in person and online, including one-on-one safety clinics presented in partnership with the ACOS Alliance, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Leica Camera, and free education field trips for New York City Students, thanks to Photoville’s partners, the NYC mayor’s office of media and entertainment and Photowings.

During the Festival’s second weekend, June 8 and 9, festivities move across the East River to the South Street Seaport, with a full weekend of family activities and an exclusive gallery showing of Leaked Recipes, a new work from Emilie Baltz.

On June 15th, the closing weekend of the Festival, MFON and Photoville, in partnership with MPB, the Open Society Foundations, and Parsons, School of Art, Media & Technology at The New School will present the inaugural MFON Global Symposium: Presence and Preservation at Parsons, The New School in New York City.

The one-day symposium will include a series of panel discussions, featuring scholars, artists, curators and centered around archiving and elevating the voices of women and non-binary of photographers of African descent.

Photoville NYC Locations and Hours

All public exhibitions are in open spaces and will be on view during daylight hours, seven days a week. Some exhibitions may have limited hours, which will be reflected on each exhibition webpage.

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Emily Warren Roebling Plaza

Container Exhibits (open Tuesday - Thursday | 12pm - 6pm / Friday - Sunday |12pm - 8pm)

Open Air Exhibits (open 24/7 between June 1 - 16, 2024)



Brooklyn

Washington Street (DUMBO, NY 11201)



Manhattan

Bella Abzug Park / Hudson Yards (Hudson Blvd. between W. 37 St. and W. 33 St).)

Brookfield Place (230 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281)

Corporal John A. Seravalli Playground (17 Horatio St, New York, NY 10014)

Jackie Robinson Park (Bradhurst Avenue &, W 145th St, NY 10039)

Seward Park (Canal St and Essex St, New York, NY 10002)

South Street Seaport (19-25 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038)

St. Nicholas Park (St. Nicholas Avenue and 133rd street / 139th street, New York, NY 10030)



Queens

Travers Park (76-9 34th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372)



Staten Island

Alice Austen House (2 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305)

South Beach Promenade (656 Father Capodanno Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10305)



The Bronx

Barretto Point Park (Viele Ave, Bronx, NY 10474)

Van Cortlandt Park (5930 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10471)

For further details about hours of operations for each location, please refer to our website: www.photoville.nyc.

2024 Photoville NYC Festival Partners

Photoville NYC is produced by Photoville.

Photoville NYC was made possible with support from our marquee partners: Brooklyn Bridge Park, NYC Parks, Leica Camera, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, PhotoWings, The Seaport, New York State Council for the Arts, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

Photoville NYC Major Community Partners include Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Dutch Culture USA, and MPB

Photoville NYC Education Initiatives are produced by Photoville and proudly supported by Photoville NYC’s education partner, PhotoWings and the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

Photoville NYC Exhibition and Programming Partners include Agism, Alice Austen House, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Art Works Projects, Bronx Documentary Center, Boys & Girls Club, Ca'Foscari University, Canson, Cornell University, Committee to Protect Journalists, NYC Department of Records, Digital Silver Imaging, Diversify Photo, Dutch Culture USA, Economic Hardship Reporting Project, Fotografiska, Fresh Mercado, Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance, International Center of Photography, Leica, Phillip & Edith Leonian Foundation, Magnum Foundation, Melkweg Expo, MFON, Mother Jones, MPB, MSF/Doctors Without Borders, National Geographic, New York Times, NPPA, New York University, Parsons, School of Art, Media & Technology at The New School, Peak Design, ProPublica, Pulitzer Center, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, SDN, School of Visual Arts, Talking Eyes Media, The Pagan Image, The Point, VII Foundation, Vision Workshops, Vital Impacts, Washington Post, WhiteWall, WNYC, Smorgasburg, Diversify Photo,, Wet Nose Pawject / Kholood Eid, Penumbra Foundation, Creatively Wild, Photodom, ACOS Alliance, Committee to Protect Journalists, and Flickr.

Exhibitions Include:

1 in 6 by 2030, Chapter One: 72. Work by various artists. 1 in 6 by 2030 is a multi-year, global visual storytelling project, involving photographers around the world. Launched in 2023 by Ed Kashi, Ilvy Njiokiktjien and Sara Terry, all contributing photographers to the VII Foundation, 1 in 6 documents an unprecedented era in the history of humankind: by the year 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 60. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Ed Kashi, Ilvy Njiokiktjien, and Sara Terry. Presented by 1 in 6 by 2030.



100 Years of WNYC. Work by Michael Lorenzini. This multimedia installation celebrates the one-hundred-year history of WNYC – beginning as New York City’s Municipal Broadcasting Station in 1924 and continuing as the City’s beloved public radio station today. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Michael Lorenzini (NYC Dept of Records and Information Services) and Andy Lanset (New York Public Radio). Presented by NYC Department of Records and Information Services and New York Public Radio.



2024 ZEKE Awards Winners. Work by First-Place Winners Natalya Saprunova and Sarah Fretwell, and Honorable Mentions Max Cabello Orcasitas, William Daniels, Maurizio Di Pietro, Isabella Franceschini, and Rohingyatographer Collective. ZEKE Award first-place winners explore the Indigenous Evenki reindeer herders in northwest Russia and the forest guardians protecting the Peruvian jungle from illegal logging and development. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Glenn Ruga. Presented by Social Documentary Network.



From Poland, With Love. Work by Bea Lubas. An exhibit that transports us all back to a time of sweet memories and the comforts of childhood: to the first strawberries of summer, a family’s lush garden, and the recipes that taste of home. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.



Moments in Time: Natural Wonders Around the World. Work by Tiffany Nguyen. Capturing the magical feeling of Earth’s rare moments, Nguyen aims to convey the wonder and awe that she experienced while exploring the world. These awe-inspiring sights remind us of our place in the universe. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.



I Hope Summer Never Ends. Work by Obidigbo Nzeribe. Obidigbo Nzeribe imbues his portraiture with the fleeting feeling of summer. As a fashion photographer, he pushes the edges of creativity through collaboration in set design and experimentation with generative AI tools. This series is a snapshot of his creative range and an introduction to the Content Credentials technology empowering artists to get proper attribution and build trust with their audience. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.



Perspective Playgrounds: A Journey Through Urban Illusions. Work by Martin Lindner. A visual journey through urban illusions. Lindner’s images invite you to explore urban landscapes through a creative vision lens, redefining reality as a playground for imagination. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.



American Muslim Experience. Work by Syed Yaqeen. An exhibition ​​inviting viewers to embark on a visual journey that transcends stereotypes, embraces authenticity, and celebrates the kaleidoscope of experiences within the American Muslim diaspora. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



At My Window. My Staten Island. Work by 4th grade students at PS 60 The Alice Austen School. The Alice Austen House education team worked with PS 60, The Alice Austen School 4th Grade students on a photographic unit inspired by Alice Austen and their own cultural heritage. Students were given disposable cameras to document their families, communities, and environments. These are a selection of views from their windows. In South Beach Promenade. Curated by Victoria Munro and Zoe Tirado. Presented by Alice Austen House.



Beautiful Strangers. Work by Marvin Joseph. This retrospective of Joseph’s portrait work reveals how a photographer uses his craft to show there are no strangers in his world. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Dudley M. Brooks. Presented by The Washington Post.



Beings. Work by Jota Reyes. Throughout these years, without planning it, Reyes and his son Elías have constructed an extensive collection of fantastical beings that take shape in their images. The photographer considers it a trace of his fatherhood and a vestige of his son’s childhood. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Below the Big Top. Work by Lieh Sugai. A documentary about the Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus, a traditional, nomadic, one-ring family circus that lives on the road eight months out of the year. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Brady’s Pond. Work by Kristen Welles Bartley. An ongoing collection of images made from recurring walks through Staten Island's sliver of public access land along the pond’s northeast shore. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House.



Brand Loyalty: The Hunt for Healthy Food in Northern Canada. Work by Pat Kane. A project from visual storyteller Pat Kane, a member of the Timiskaming First Nation, focusing on food security in Northern Canada, and the challenges in accessing nutritious, affordable food. At South Street Seaport. Presented by The Seaport & Photoville.



Brought from Home. Work by Angelica Briones. A two-part photo-documentary project on immigration and the complexities and symbolism of never truly leaving home. In Travers Park. Presented by Photoville.



Cafecito: Building Community through Breaking Barriers. Work by various artists. Exhibition celebrates the work of 36 photographers who were participants of Cafecito initiative—a 1:1 meeting series for creatives of color and historically marginalized groups to have honest conversations—showcasing their stories of belonging and human connection. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Nicole Motta. Presented by Fresh Mercado & Photoville.



Can American Labor Seize the Moment? Work by Chloe Aftel, Rita Harper, Sylvia Jarrus, Octavio Jones, Jeff Rae, and Sara Terry. The true story of unions in America is one of hopeful progress mixed with frustrating decline. This exhibition asks photographers to document this unique moment for the American worker. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Mark Murrmann. Presented by Mother Jones, Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and Magnum Foundation.



‘Chef’ not ‘Cook’: The Process to Plate. Work by Brendan ‘FotoDiaspora’ Miller. A photo series that tells the story of eight industry-leading African American chefs across New York. Heavily influenced by the African and Caribbean diasporas, these Black culinary artists are impacting gastronomy through their food, voice, and cultural authenticity. At South Street Seaport. Presented by The Seaport & Photoville.



Connecting Threads: Migration Across the Americas. Work by Juan Carlos Tomasi. A multimedia exhibition exploring the challenges faced by migrants in the Americas—and their resilience. It showcases the crucial role humanitarian aid plays in helping people on the move, and the urgent need for a more caring and compassionate response to the so-called “refugee crisis,” a crisis of humanity. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Marilia Gurgel and Melissa Pracht. Presented by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF-USA).



Daily Bread. Work by Gregg Segal. A global look at the industrialization of food production and (over)consumption through the lens of children’s nutrition. Each image presents children in different regions and communities, surrounded by the foods they eat in one week, ranging from ultra-processed packaged foods and snacks, many of them designed to appeal to children, to home cooked meals prepared from whole foods. At South Street Seaport. Presented by The Seaport & Photoville.



Decolonizing Care. Work by Justin Maxon and Judith Surber. In this Pulitzer Center-supported photo story, Judith Surber gives a firsthand account of how the opioid epidemic has devastated her family and community on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation, photographed by Justin Maxon. Together, their written and visual storytelling weave a personal narrative of struggle, fear, and pain, but most of all, of unconditional love. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Grace Jensen, Katherin Jossi, Sarah Swan, and Daniel Vasta. Presented by Pulitzer Center.



Perception & Representation: Reframing “Modernity”. Work by photographer Kennedi Carter & Curator Jörgen Tjon A Fong, with photographers Humberto Tan, Ahmet Polat, Stacii Samidin and Milette Raats. In this group exhibition, Dutch photographers recreate the styles of Rembrandt and his contemporaries with prominent models of color, countering the erasure of non-white people’s historic existence in the Netherlands, while American artist Kennedi Carter combines visual references to European royalty and nobility with contemporary Black aesthetics, exploring ideas of Blackness related to wealth, power, and belonging. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Jörgen Tjon A Fong & Sam Barzilay. Presented by Dutch Culture USA’s Future 400 Initiative, Amsterdam Museum, and Photoville.



Elsewhere. Work by Marco Serventi. In the heart of the Australian Outback, a 12-hour drive west of Sydney and three hours from the nearest supermarket, a small remote community lives in underground caves to shield themselves from the harsh climate of the desert. Elsewhere looks at life in this seemingly inhospitable location. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Emerging Lens: Safety, Visibility, Justice, and Hope for the Future. Work by Astrig Agopian, Mark Anthony Brown Jr., Megan Farmer, Brittany Greeson, Emmanuel Guillén Lozano, Isadora Kosofsky, Mustafa Saeed, and Rachel Woolf. An interactive multimedia exhibition exploring the ways new and emerging documentary photographers covering underrepresented stories across the globe have pushed the boundaries of traditional photojournalism. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Noah Hanna. Presented by ART WORKS Projects.



End of the Line. Work by Taylor Chapman. A composite portrait of New York City through the lens of the 44 communities that lie at the last stops of NYC subway lines, from the Rockaways to the Bronx to Staten Island. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Exploring the Surreal: Digital Collage as a Medium for Self-Expression and Subconscious Exploration. Work by various artists. For this project, students explored surrealism through digital collage, delving into the subconscious and absurd. They questioned reality, symbolism, and emotions, creating captivating artworks. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Léman Manhattan Preparatory School and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2024 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.



Eyewitness: The Shadows of Climate Change. Work by Tara Pixley, Sofia Aldinio, and Angela Ponce. This compilation explores themes of erasure, injustice, and resilience in the face of climate change—taking viewers to climate-affected communities from the sunny hills of Southern California to fading coastlines in Mexico and melting glaciers in Peru. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Alex Sanchez, Katherine Jossi, Sarah Swan, Grace Jensen, and Daniel Vasta. Presented by Diversify Photo and The Pulitzer Center.



Far Apart - Revelation and Refuge in an Urban Green Space. Work by James Prochnik. A photographic love letter to Shore Road Park, a narrow strip of playgrounds, wooded paths, and ball fields in Brooklyn that overlooks Staten Island and the Verrazano Narrows, the waterway that leads into New York Harbor. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House.



Finding Home. Work by Gonçalo Fonseca. A project about the reestablishment of the 273 students and staff of Afghanistan's National Institute of Music in Portugal. Their regeneration in Europe is something they are still fighting for, living as refugees in a strange land. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



From Poland, With Love. Work by Bea Lubas. We are transported back in time to Bea Lubas’ childhood memories of Poland - the taste of the first strawberries in the summer, the smell of her mum’s freshly baked ‘Jablecznik’, beautiful forests and the foraging trips with her dad. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom



Celebrating 20 Years of Flickr. Where Photos Live: Check out iconic images from Flickr's global community, celebrating photography and the passionate individuals behind the lens. Presented by Flickr





FLY BALL: Vintage Snapshots of Black Athletes by Twin-Brother Photographers, Morgan & Marvin Smith. Works by Morgan & Marvin Smith. Before Jackie Robinson’s 1947 debut in America’s Major League Baseball, Black players were high flying, base stealing all stars in a league of their own. This site-specific exhibition’s black and white photography narrates the fleeting careers of some of baseball's legendary players. In St. Nicholas Park. Curated by Kimberly Annece Henderson. Presented by Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.



From the Streets to the Heart. Work by Ernst Coppejans. This project documents the lives of homeless LGBTQIA+ youth in NYC, aiming to raise awareness about their struggles and showcasing their resilience. At Corporal John A. Seravalli Playground. Presented by Dutch Culture USA’s Future 400 Initiative, and Photoville.



Gestalten. Work by Madeleine Brunnmeier. A collection of photographs of temporary sculptures portraying people wearing their complete possessions of clothing, weaving a vivid tapestry of human identity, material belongings, and personal narratives, inviting viewers to reflect on the intimate relationship between attire, memory, and individual expression. In Bella Abzug Park. Presented by Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance & Photoville.



Guardians of Thitu. Work by Rosem Morton. Despite facing intense surveillance from China, the residents of Thitu—a remote island in the contested waters of the South China Sea—serve as a symbol of resistance for the Philippines. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Herbolario Migrante (Migrant Herbalism). Work from Cinthya Santos Briones. A project that examines the belief system of traditional Indigenous and Afro-descendant Latin American medicine and how their knowledge, healing practices, and rituals have migrated with forced displacement to the United States. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



High School Team Robotics. Work by Mark Leong. Following high school FIRST Robotics Competition teams participating in the 2023 season. In Bella Abzug Park. Presented by Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance & Photoville.



Home, Reimaginings. Work by various artists. Exhibition explores how we see and interpret concepts of home, highlighting Anderson Ranch’s master class taught by Deborah Willis at a national level. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Deborah Willis and Tara Bryan. Presented by Anderson Ranch & Photoville.



ICP at THE POINT: Our Stories, Our Light. Work by various artists. An exhibition of photographs by students from the International Center of Photography's partnership with THE POINT CDC, which celebrates local voices honoring the people, places, and things that keep us uplifted in our everyday lives. In Barretto Point Park. Curated by Tiffany Williams, Abigail Montes, Lacy Austin, Katerina Voegtle. Presented by ICP at THE POINT.



In This Brief Life. Work by Eugene Richards. Eugene Richards draws from his latest book, In This Brief Life (2023), a collection of more than 50 years of mostly unseen photographs – from his earliest pictures of sharecropper life in the Arkansas Delta to the present. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Many Voices Press & Photoville.



Keepers of the Flame. Work by Matthieu Paley. Zoroastrianism, an ancient religion founded in Central Asia—today with fewer than 100,000 followers—faces a vexing question: how to keep the fire of faith burning. On Washington Street. Presented by National Geographic.



L'dor Vador. Work by Rachel Wisniewski. A project capturing the coming-of-age experience of Jewish youth through the quintessentially Jewish-American ritual of sleep-away camp. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Leaked Recipes. Work by Emilie Baltz. Photographs by Emilie Baltz from Demetria Glace’s The Leaked Recipes Cookbook, a collection of recipes found in the world's biggest email leaks and the stories behind them. In South Street Seaport. Presented by The Seaport & Photoville.



Lesbian Avengers 1994 Protest for Alice Austen and Gertrude Tate's Lesbian Visibility. Work by Saskia Scheffer. Documentary photographs capturing the historic 1994 Lesbian Avengers protest at the Alice Austen Museum Park. The protest brought visibility to Alice Austen as a lesbian photographer, and also her community; this exhibit at the Alice Austen House brings the joy full circle. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro with assistance from Pasinee Pramunwong. Presented by Alice Austen House.



Local Newsrooms. Work by Ann Hermes. The Local Newsroom project was created to engage communities in the search of and support for trusted local news, and to raise awareness of the importance of this issue to a national audience that may not have fully realized what has already been lost, and what is at stake. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Los Inocentes (The Innocents). Work by Edwin Pagán. This documentary photo-essay focuses on the resiliency of children who live in urban communities in the South Bronx, Spanish Harlem (El Barrio), and the Lower East Side (Loisaida) in less-than-ideal circumstances, but who prevail and thrive beyond their environments. In Van Cortlandt Park. Curated by Edwin Pagán. Presented by The Bronx County Historical Society.



Made of Smokeless Fire. Work by Camille Farrah Lenain. An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identities within Muslim culture in France, which are often underrepresented and simply ignored. An homage to Farid, who passed away in 2013, and to Amina, who recently passed away in 2024, and took part in the project a couple of years ago. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Leica.



Material. Work by Elizabeth Casasola. In this award-winning work, Elizabeth Casasola makes montages from magazine images, landscapes intervened by constructions, and the human body. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



If We Stand Tall: Recollections of Spirits Past. Work by Cheryl Miller. Through decades of Black figurative film-based photography, Cheryl Miller chronicles everyday experiences—the rituals, social dynamics, and cultural nuances that define African American communities. Her lens records the resilience and magnificence of these communities, transcending historical legacies of enslavement and systemic racism. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Laylah Amatullah Barrayn and Adama Delphine Fawundu. Presented by MFON, Photoville, MPB.



Migrantes. Work by Joseph Rodríguez. A decade-long project following the journey of migrant workers from their homeland in Michoacán, Mexico, across the US-Mexico border, and throughout America in search of work and a better life for their families. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville and the Phillip & Edith Leonian Foundation.



Mineral Matters. Work by Brooke Holm. A photography series by artist Brooke Holm that explores the interplay between Iceland's dynamic river deltas and traces of humankind's curiosity. In Winter Garden Gallery, Brookfield Place. Curated by Sam Barzilay. Presented by Arts Brookfield & Photoville.



MINJIMENDAN/REMEMBER. Work by Nīa MacKnight. Honors the legacy of Nīa MacKnight's great grandfather John B. McGillis by examining the complexities that McGillis faced as an Anishinaabe man navigating early 20th-century assimilation policies, as well as his devotion to expanding access for his people through acts of self-determination and joy. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Tailyr Irvine. Presented by Leica & Photoville.



Moonsongs for Earth. Work by Prasiit Sthapit. A musical exploration of a decade-long war in Nepal: the dream for a just, egalitarian society and the subsequent betrayal. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sarah Perlmutter and Tif Ng. Presented by Magnum Foundation.



Moments in Time: Natural Wonders Around the World. Work by Tiffany Nguyen. Some of Mother Nature’s most incredible occurrences are fleeting and unpredictable. With this collection, Tiffany Nguyen takes us on a journey to capture the magical feeling of Earth’s “blink and you’ll miss it” moments. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom



More New York Stories. Work by Lucas Brito Drummond, Yiling Lu, Haofeng Yu, and Ming Zhang. The work included in this exhibition was created for SVA’s graduate program’s Editorial Photography class taught by James Estrin with Tom Ashe and Marko Kovacevic. Each story represents a slice of NYC life that is often overlooked or hidden but worth exploring. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Marko Kovacevic. Presented by School of Visual Arts - MPS Digital Photography.



New York University Tisch School of the Arts Department of Photography & Imaging BFA Thesis Exhibition. Work from various artists. The 2024 DPI BFA Thesis Exhibition presents 45 artistic thesis projects that go above and beyond traditional notions of the photograph, blurring the lines between mediums, materials, and fields of knowledge to redefine what it means to be a photographer, an artist, and a student in a constantly evolving world. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Jordan Corine Cruz. Presented by New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, Department of Photography & Imaging.



New York Waterfront Diary. Work by Sophie Fenwick. When Sophie Fenwick moved to Brooklyn in her twenties, much of the waterfront was abandoned and falling apart. Knowing it would vanish, she felt an urge, almost a duty, to document it. At Alice Austen House. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House.





NPPA Best of Photojournalism 2024. Work by various artists. The project is a curated selection from winners of NPPA’s annual Best of Photojournalism Competition. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by AJ Chavar, Emily Jan, Linda Epstein, Bob Gould, Shawn Montano, Ray Arzate. Presented by National Press Photographers Association.



Perspective Playgrounds: A Journey Through Urban Illusions. Work by Martin Lindner. From gravity-defying illusions to mind-bending distortions, each photograph offers a fresh perspective on the urban environment. Martin Lindner challenges us to reconsider our perceptions and embrace the boundless creativity to see the world in new and unexpected ways and redefine reality as a playground for imagination. Presented by Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.



Punk isn’t Dead. Work from various artists. Bridging generations of rebellion and creativity, this exhibition unites new and old faces of the NYC punk scene through the lens of five photographers across the last five decades. From the 1970’s birth of punk and the peak of iconic east village venue CBGB to the alternative punks of color scene that today flourishes throughout all 5 boroughs, witness the evolution of this raw and unapologetic movement that continues to thrive and transcend boundaries, proving once and for all that punk truly isn't dead. At South Street Seaport. Presented by The Seaport & Photoville.



Our Interconnected World. Work by various artists. Vital Impacts collaborates with hundreds of the world's most influential environmental photographers, collectively painting a vivid portrait that highlights the inseparable link between individual well-being and environmental health. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Ami Vitale. Presented by Vital Impacts and Photoville.



Portraits of Resilience in Red Hook. Work by various artists. Collaborating with seniors at the Red Hook Senior Center, youth artists craft impactful portraits that reflect personal narratives, challenges, and dreams within the community. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Red Hook Art Project. Presented by Red Hook Art Project and Photovillem in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2024 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant



RezMade. Work by various artists. An exhibition of current work by student photographers from the all-Tribal Our Community Record Two Eagle River School, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, in collaboration with A VOICE-Art Vision & Outreach In Community Education. Through storytelling and photographic studies, Our Community Record teaches these students to explore and document their community, culture, and history. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by David J Spear. Presented by A VOICE and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2024 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.



Sara Krulwich: Creating a Pictorial Encyclopedia of New York City Theater. Sara Krulwich, the theater photographer for The New York Times, has created a pictorial encyclopedia of New York City theater. Her visual coverage of that world has grown as legendary as the actors and productions that she photographs. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sara Krulwich, Becky Lebowitz Hanger, and Meaghan Looram. Presented by The New York Times.



Sea Beach. Work by Ismail Ferdous. Beaches around the world have their own self-contained cultures, a natural mix of the local traditions with what tourists bring to offer. Cox’s Bazar – the world’s longest natural sea beach located in Bangladesh – has one to call its own. The beach serves as a melting pot of Bangladesh’s culture. This is a place where every social class can afford a vacation. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Leica.



Spiritually Fashionable. This exhibition brings the couture of Egúngún, a fancifully masked figure at the heart of the traditional religion and culture of the Yorùbá people of West Africa, into sharp relief, demonstrating how elements of culture, such as traditional religious practices and dominant notions of beauty, grooming, and embellishment, influence fashion styles. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Square Mile. Work by Mahdi Barchian, Doug Barrett, Uma Bistam, Daniel Buuma, Charlie Cordero, Fatma Fahmy, Leala Faleseuga, Natalia Neuhaus, Alejandra Orosco, and Tako Robakidze. Exhibition showcases the significance of local stories in a global context through photographic explorations by selected members of VII Community, a program of The VII Foundation, in partnership with PhotoWings. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by The VII Foundation, VII Community and PhotoWings.



Stories of Belonging: Central American TPS Workers & the Defiant Struggle to Stay Home in the U.S. Work by Sol Aramendi and Francely Flores. Exhibition explores the history of TPS (Temporary Protective Status) workers—who are fully employed and have resided and worked in the U.S. for more than 25 years—and their struggle for their rights as migrant workers and the right to American citizenship. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Cornell University, Cornell Migrations, The Worker Institute at Cornell University, National TPS Alliance, and Photoville.



Success in Our Sights: 5 Years of Imagemaking. Work by various artists. Exhibition showcases work by members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County under the mentorship of Andrea Sarcos, who is creating the next generation of storytellers by empowering students to use photography to share their personal and cultural narratives. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Andrea Sarcos and Casandra Tanenbaum. Presented by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2024 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.



Thank You Please Come Again. Work by Kate Medley. Exhibition documents the culture of service stations serving as vital community hubs and gathering places across the American South, using these spaces as a lens to study this complex region. In South Street Seaport. Presented by The Seaport & Photoville.



The Communal Heartbeat. Work by various artists. Platon-inspired project from Ocean City High School aims to honor and support school staff, fostering connections and celebrating their humanity through empathy, authenticity, and storytelling. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Ocean City High School & Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2024 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.



The Cooling Solution. Work by Gaia Squarci. Exhibition investigates how people of different socioeconomic backgrounds around the world adapt to rising temperatures and humidity. It combines scientific data and analyses with personal stories, revealing experiences of ineffective and inefficient cooling, hyper cooling, heat dumping, vernacular architecture, and cutting-edge cooling technologies in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Italy. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Kublaiklan collective. Presented by Centre for Environmental Humanities (NICHE) at Ca’ Foscari University of Venice.



The Hidden World of Hyenas. Work by Jen Guyton. One of the world’s most misunderstood creatures, spotted hyenas have long been considered cowardly scavengers associated with witchcraft. In reality, this carnivore is intelligent and loving, with intricate family bonds that rival those of primates. Guyton captures the intimate lives of hyenas utilizing specialized camera equipment including a robotic camera. On Washington Street. Presented by National Geographic.



What They Tried to Show the World. Work by various artists. Journalists in Gaza, Lebanon, and Israel have been killed covering the war and sheltering from it. The images they left behind — or the words they didn’t know would be their last — allowed a glimpse into the lives of besieged Palestinians in a devastating war. The Post has collected some of the last photos and videos these journalists shared. This is Gaza through their lens. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by The Washington Post & Photoville.



The Lams of Ludlow Street. Work by Thomas Holton. As we all age, our lives take unexpected twists and turns. Begun in 2003, The Lams of Ludlow Street is an exploration of how one family’s life continues to unfold in a 350 square-foot apartment in New York City’s Chinatown. In Seward Park. Presented by Peak Design & Photoville.



The Limitless Project. Work by various artists. The Limitless Project introduces us to neurodiverse young people who help us understand, through the language of imagery, how they see the world. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Lynn Johnson and Elizabeth Krist. Presented by Photoville & Leica.



The Real and Surreal. Work by various artists. High School of Art & Design photography students’ approach in The Real and the Surreal strives to ignite a sense of wonder and curiosity in all who engage with the work, hoping to spark dialogue on the transformative power of art and the endless possibilities it offers for escape, introspection, and renewal. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Brenna McLaughlin, Photography Instructor at the High School of Art and Design. Presented by The Photography Department at the High School of Art and Design.



The Year After a Denied Abortion. Work by Stacy Kranitz. Tennessee bans abortion in nearly all circumstances. But once the babies are here, the state provides little help. To chronicle what life truly looks like in a state whose political leaders say they are pro-life, ProPublica followed one woman for a year after she was denied an abortion for a life-threatening pregnancy. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Andrea Wise and Anna Donlan. Presented by ProPublica.



Through Our Eyes: Youth Photography at the Bronx Documentary Center, 2013–2023. Work by various artists. Over the last ten years, the Bronx Documentary Center’s Youth Photography program, also known as the Youth Photo League, has provided more than 400 middle school and high school students from the South Bronx with free documentary photography and multimedia classes as well as a year-round college success program. The exhibition celebrates their award-winning work and the 10th anniversary of the youth photography program. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Michael Kamber and Cynthia Rivera. Presented by Bronx Documentary Center.



Through Their Eyes: A Generation in Focus. Work by various artists. Exhibition features the work of 12th-grade students enrolled in a photography elective at the High School of Art & Design, showcasing emerging talent and the importance of arts education. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Erin Lefevre and Photoville. Presented by The High School of Art & Design and Photoville, in partnership with PhotoWings. Recipient of the 2024 Photoville & PhotoWings Educator Exhibition Grant.



Timotlakwaltis: Reclaiming Our Sustenance. Work by Tekpatl Kuauhtzin. This collection of images is a glimpse into Nawa creative and visual storyteller Tekpatl Kuauhtzin’s relationship with traditional food systems and the natural world, both through his eyes and the teachings of others. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



Transcending Perspectives. Work by various artists. An explorative and boundary-pushing exhibition brought to you by the talented graduates of the Parsons School of Design MFA Photography Program. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Jim Ramer. Presented by Parsons School of Design.



Turning Darkness into Light. Work by Yael Martínez. Shining light through pinpricked images, photographer Yael Martínes illuminates Mexico’s “comunidades originárias.” His work reminds us that the histories of the modern-day Aztec and Maya, of Mesoamerica, do not belong only in history books. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Nancy San Martin. Presented by National Geographic.



Ukraine’s Stolen Children. Work by Daniel Berehulak. In the early stages of the war, thousands of young Ukrainians were separated from their parents by the Russian authorities, who did their best to Russify them and turn them against their homeland; threw up obstacles to their return to Ukraine; tried to coerce their families to join them in Russia; or placed them in foster homes or up for adoption by Russian families. Daniel Berehulak spent eight months finding the children who were victims of this forced indoctrination. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Daniel Berehulak and Gaia Tripoli. Presented by The New York Times.



Vivarium. Work by Dirk Hardy. A series of constructed dioramas, for which Dutch artist Dirk Hardy meticulously designs, crafts and photographs a new world in his studio. In these socially engaged tableaux—“Episodes”—Hardy creates meaningful narratives around topics like racial profiling, gender roles, modern working conditions, and more. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Dirk Hardy and Kim Nuijen. Presented by Dutch Culture USA & Photoville.



Vivian Maier: Unseen Work. Work by Vivian Maier. Exhibition sheds new light on Maier's dense and unique body of work, where street scenes, sidewalk chronicles, portraits, self-portraits, and gestures depict a precise record of the socio-political changes in New York and Chicago in the 1950s. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sam Barzilay. Presented by Fotografiska New York.



WAHA واحة. Work by Seif Kousmate. Waha واحة (oasis in Arabic) is a four-year photographic research project aimed at understanding the complex relationship between people, their environment, and the history of the territories they inhabit. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Presented by Photoville.



We Belong: Making the Invisible Visible! Work by Lucia Bawot. Women coffee farmers play a vital yet often overlooked role, contributing up to 70% of the labor involved in planting, harvesting, and processing coffee beans. This exhibition aims to shed light on the lives of Colombian women coffee farmers and pickers; it is a cathartic exploration of identity and the power of making the invisible visible. At South Street Seaport. Presented by The Seaport & Photoville.



We Cry in Silence. Work by Smita Sharma. Exhibition investigates cross-border trafficking of underage girls in South Asia for sex work and domestic servitude, and is an attempt to visibilize overlooked girls condemned to cry in silence. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Sarah Leen. Presented by PhotoWings and Photoville.



WITNESS. Work by various artists. Co-Curated by Tina Knowles-Lawson and Genel Ambrose, WITNESS will exhibit works from Black femme-identifying artists who project their vision of the world, society, community, and themselves through their art. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Co-Curated by Tina Knowles-Lawson and Genel Ambrose. Presented by GOOD Mirrors, Black Women Photographers, WACO Theater Center, and Photoville.



You Can’t Go Home Again. Work by Dom Marker. Exhibition focuses on Dom Marker's homecoming to Ukraine in the midst of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the cultural tension between his Western upbringing and Ukrainian roots, and a post-documentary analysis of the colonial lineage from which documentary photography has emerged. The work addresses issues of an outsider becoming an insider through immersion with the community and participatory collaboration with a place and its people. At South Beach Promenade. Curated by Victoria Munro. Presented by Alice Austen House.



You Huddle To Keep Warm. Work by Elizar Veerman. Amsterdam-based Moluccan-Dutch photographic artist Elizar Veerman has, over the past years, portrayed boys and men with a history of migration as they reclaimed space. In Brooklyn Bridge Park. Curated by Fleurie Kloostra and Jenny Smets. Presented by Melkweg Expo, Dutch Culture USA, and Photoville.

There will be several more programs and exhibitions announced in the coming weeks!