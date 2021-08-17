Photos: Get An All New Look at the National Tour of FROZEN, Returning Next Month!

The Frozen North American tour company is back in rehearsal in Buffalo, where they began rehearsals for the tour's relaunch. Check out all new production photos and video of the cast in action below!

As previously announced, the tour returns to the road this fall, resuming performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre for a two-week premiere engagement beginning Friday, September 10, 2021 and playing through Friday, September 24, 2021.

To view the Frozen North American tour's 2021-22 season engagements, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour. The tour will follow CDC, local, state and city health and safety guidelines, as well as all union protocols.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Caroline Innerbichler as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby as "Hans," F. Michael Haynie as "Olaf," Mason Reeves as "Kristoff," Robert Creighton as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as "Sven," as well as Natalia Artigas ("Young Elsa"), Olivia Jones ("Young Anna") and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan ("Young Elsa") and Victoria Hope Chan ("Young Anna"). .

Frozen also features Caelan Creasr, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

By the end of 2021 there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

Check out the all new photos below! Plus, go inside the show's first day of rehearsals here.