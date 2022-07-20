Photos/Video: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the David H. Koch Theater

After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris makes its long-awaited New York City debut this summer at the David H. Koch Theater, where it runs through July 24. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

The cast features Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Hiba Tawaji as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Yvan Pedneault as Phoebus, Jay as Clopin, and Emma Lépine as Fleur de Lys. This principal cast has performed Notre Dame de Paris in several incarnations in the past.



The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play for seven performances only.



Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel, Notre Dame de Paris [The Hunchback of Notre Dame], telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo, and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, has inspired generations of readers, and his been adapted for films, operas, ballets, and television shows.



In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French Canadian songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.