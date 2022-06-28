Photos/Video: First Look at HOCUS POCUS 2, Premiering on Disney+ in September

An all new trailer and photos have been released for for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie "Hocus Pocus 2," which will reunite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy!

The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30.

Check out the stills and trailer below!

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froyan Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), and Tony Hale ("Veep"). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal") and produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.