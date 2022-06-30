Photos/Video: First Look at Debra Messing & More in 13: THE MUSICAL Film

Click Here for More on 13

Netflix has debuted new photos and the first video footage from the upcoming film adaptation of 13: the Musical. The film is set to be released on August 12.

New photos feature Debra Messing as Jessica, Eli Golden as Evan, Peter Hermann as Joel, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Luke Islam as Carlos, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, JD McCrary as Brett, Khiyla Aynne as Charlotte, and Ramon Reed as Eddie.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever. Previously released photos from the film can be found here.

The cast also features Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Jonathan Lengel, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison Country, Parade) composed new music for the film. Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie the Musical, Teen Beach Movie) adapted the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

The Broadway show featured the first and only all-teenager cast and band and served as professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies. The musical has since been a popular production of high school theater groups.

Photos courtesy of Netflix.