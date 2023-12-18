Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Riley, Jason Alexander & More

CBS will present DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC, an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer for his 98th birthday, Thursday, Dec. 21 (9:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The tribute travels back in time to the iconic set of THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career, encompassing “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and more.

Performances will including Jason Alexander performing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”; Zachary Levi will perform “Jolly Holliday”; Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots will perform “Put on a Happy Face”; Amber Riley will sing “Chim Chim Cheree”; Rita Ora will perform “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”; Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold will do “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; Jojo Siwa will perform “Step in Time”; Weird Al sings “The Dick Van Dyke” theme song; Rufus Wainwright performs “Hushabye Mountain.”

Check out photos from the performance, red carpet arrivals, and video sneak peeks at the upcoming special below!

Additional Appearances by Julie Andrews, Judd Apatow, David Archuleta, Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, David Copperfield, Darren Criss, Ted Danson, Roma Downey, Brad Garrett, Mark Hamill, Tony Hawk, Derek Hough, Ken Jeong, John Lithgow, Jenny McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Penn + Teller, Rob Reiner, Craig Robinson, Jane Seymour, William Shatner, Martin Short, Harry Shum Jr., Mary Steenburgen and Stanley Tucci.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.