Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Riley, Jason Alexander & More

The special airs Thursday, Dec. 21 (9:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

CBS will present DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC, an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer for his 98th birthday, Thursday, Dec. 21 (9:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The tribute travels back in time to the iconic set of THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career, encompassing “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and more.

Performances will including Jason Alexander performing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”; Zachary Levi will perform “Jolly Holliday”; Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots will perform “Put on a Happy Face”; Amber Riley will sing “Chim Chim Cheree”; Rita Ora will perform “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”; Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold will do “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; Jojo Siwa will perform “Step in Time”; Weird Al sings “The Dick Van Dyke” theme song; Rufus Wainwright performs “Hushabye Mountain.”

Check out photos from the performance, red carpet arrivals, and video sneak peeks at the upcoming special below!

Additional Appearances by Julie Andrews, Judd Apatow, David Archuleta, Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, David Copperfield, Darren Criss, Ted Danson, Roma Downey, Brad Garrett, Mark Hamill, Tony Hawk, Derek Hough, Ken Jeong, John Lithgow, Jenny McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Penn + Teller, Rob Reiner, Craig Robinson, Jane Seymour, William Shatner, Martin Short, Harry Shum Jr., Mary Steenburgen and Stanley Tucci.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 



RELATED STORIES

1
SOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on Broadway

There are only two more weeks left to see SOME LIKE IT HOT at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Video: Watch Robyn Hurders Final Bow in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Watch Robyn Hurder's Final Bow in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Watch Robyn Hurder take her final bow in A Beautiful Noise.

3
Steven Pasquale Joins the Cast of TEETH at Playwrights Horizons Photo
Steven Pasquale Joins the Cast of TEETH at Playwrights Horizons

Get the latest news on the cast of TEETH, the new musical by Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs. Broadway star Steven Pasquale joins the talented ensemble in this limited engagement at Playwrights Horizons.

4
Photos: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Burn Book With New Posters Photo
Photos: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS 'Burn Book' With New Posters

Get ready to 'watch thew world burn' with new Mean Girls character posters, giving an inside look at the movie musical's 'Burn Book.' The posters feature a new look at Reneé Rapp, Tim Meadows, Tina Fey, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Auli'i Cravalho, and Angourie Rice. Check out the photos now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando With Latest Wax Figure RevealPhotos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando With Latest Wax Figure Reveal
Lisa Curtis Releases New Single 'Made For You'Lisa Curtis Releases New Single 'Made For You'
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second TimeWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy SpecialPete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You