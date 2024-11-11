Photos/Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Starring James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical has released production video and additional photos of Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart and company. The production opens tonight on Broadway at Studio 54. Check out the photos and video highlights here!



A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.



The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane will portray Armstrong on Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees.



The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong, Wesley J. Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.



A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire, and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.