Topdog/Underdog
Photos: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins Take First Bows in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Topdog/Underdog will open on October 20, 2022.

Sep. 28, 2022  

The 20th Anniversary Production of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, has officially begun previews! Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

The strictly limited 16-week engagement begins previews on Tuesday, September 27th and officially opens on Thursday, October 20th. Check out photos from the first curtain call below!

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze/">LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and The Shubert Organization

Photo Credit: Chad Kraus


