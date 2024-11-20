Photos: WHITE CHRISTMAS At Paper Mill Playhouse Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See new photos from inside press previews for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical, the next production in the Paper Mill Playhouse 2024-2025 season.

Directed by Paper Mill’s Mark S. Hoebee, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will begin performances on Wednesday, November 27 ahead of a Sunday, December 1 opening night. The run will continue through Sunday, December 29 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

The cast features Keely Beirne (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Judy Haynes, Ashley Blanchet (Waitress) as Betty Haynes, Max Clayton (The Music Man) as Bob Wallace, Stacia Fernandez (Mamma Mia!) as Martha Watson, Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as Phil Davis, Reagan Pender (The Who’s Tommy) as Ralph Sheldrake, Lance Roberts (The Music Man) as General Henry Waverly; Savannah Austin (National Tour of Annie) and Annie Piper Braverman (Frozen) sharing the role of Susan Waverly; and ensemble members Claire Avakian, Lincoln Belford, Allison Blanchard, Lamont Brown, Sabrina Brush, Rhagan Carter, Sydney Chow, Kelly Gleason, Candice Hatakeyama, Drew King, Ryan Lambert, Cory Lingner, Alex Llorca, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brady Miller, Larkin Reilly, Buzz Roddy, and Grace Marie Rusnica.

White Christmas features original Broadway choreography Randy Skinner being reproduced by Kristyn Pope; original scenic design by Anna Louizos being coordinated by and with additional design by Kelly James Tighe; original costume design by Carrie Robbins being coordinated by and with additional design by Antonio Consuegra; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair, wig & makeup design by The Wig Associates (Krystal Belleza & Will Vicari). The Music Director is Cynthia Meng and Production Stage Manager is Melissa Chacón. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Based on the classic 1954 holiday film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a Technicolor Broadway musical extravaganza. Two army buddies enlist the help of their showbiz pals to put on a show at a picturesque Vermont inn and end up finding their perfect mates. This incredible score contains some of Berlin’s most popular tunes including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean?,” ‘’Count Your Blessings,” and the title song, “White Christmas."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski