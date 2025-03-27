Photos & Video: Jake Gyllenhaal Hosts 2025 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, March 24, more than 200 talented young NYC public school theatre artists made their Broadway debuts in The 2025 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for NYC Public Schools. In its 11th year, this year’s Festival was held at the Shubert Theatre and was presented for NYC students by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Public School Arts Office. See photos and video here!



Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Othello) hosted this year’s 11th annual event. Additional guest presenters, supporting public school theatre education, included Maya Boyd (& Juliet), Will Eno (Thom Pain), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line), Liam Pearce (& Juliet), members of Pigpen Theater Co. (Water for Elephants), Zachary Noah Piser (Redwood), John Scott-Richardson (Between Two Knees), Shaun Taylor-Corbett (In the Heights), Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen), Khailah Wilcoxon (Redwood), and more!



The Shubert Festival celebrated five outstanding high school student productions from the 2024-25 school year, selected from more than 30 productions across the city by professional theatre artists and theatre educators. Over the course of the festival’s 11-year history, school productions from all five boroughs have performed at the event.

