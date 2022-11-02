Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Vicki Lewis, Stephen DeRosa & Trent Saunders Join Erika Henningsen Led JOY World Premiere - Go Inside Rehearsals

Performances begin December 7th and continue through December 30th. 

Nov. 02, 2022  

George Street Playhouse has announce the full cast as first rehearsals kick-off today for the world premiere production Joy the Musical starring Erika Henningsen at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

See photos of the cast at their first rehearsal below!

The musical is based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. Performances begin December 7th and continue through December 30th. Tickets are now on sale.

Joy the Musical is directed by Casey Hushion with choreography by Joshua Bergasse and features music and lyrics by Tony Nominee AnnMarie Milazzo (A Walk on the Moon). Musical supervision is by Andy Einhorn and book by Tony Award Winner Ken Davenport.

Joy is a heartwarming and powerful musical based on the life of Joy Mangano-the entrepreneur, inventor, best-selling author, and self-made millionaire whose journey epitomizes the real American Dream. This uplifting true story is about one woman's triumphant climb, from divorce to single motherhood and bankruptcy, to becoming a wildly successful dynamo that all started with the invention of a mop - her Miracle Mop! Joy is a feel-good musical about finding yourself through determination, imagination, and reinvention with a twist, and is sure to inspire audiences long after they leave the theater.
The George Street Playhouse World Premiere production is presented in association with Sandi Moran and Ken Davenport with TBD Theatricals, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Christine Williamson, Michael T. Cohen and Robin Reinach, Sheri and Les Biller, Megan Ann Rasmussen, and Adam Riemer. Miranda Gohh is associate producer.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Patrick Page to Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN in December; Tom Hewitt to Take Over as 'Hades'Patrick Page to Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN in December; Tom Hewitt to Take Over as 'Hades'
November 2, 2022

Patrick Page will play his final performance in Hadestown, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, on Friday, December 30.
New RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Capsule Collection Will Benefit Keke Palmer's 'Saving Our Cinderellas'New RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Capsule Collection Will Benefit Keke Palmer's 'Saving Our Cinderellas'
November 2, 2022

Concord Theatricals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization have releaed a limited-edition capsule collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1997 film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.
Video: Watch the Music Video For 'I Was Too Late' From MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA, Opening Tonight!Video: Watch the Music Video For 'I Was Too Late' From MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA, Opening Tonight!
November 2, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin  and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons, opens tonight at New York City Center – Stage I.
Universal Music Publishing Group Expands Relationship With Irving Berlin Estate, Will Exclusively Represent Catalog WorldwideUniversal Music Publishing Group Expands Relationship With Irving Berlin Estate, Will Exclusively Represent Catalog Worldwide
November 2, 2022

Universal Music Publishing Group has announced an exclusive global publishing agreement to represent the iconic song catalog of Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon UMPG's existing relationship with Berlin's estate as the company has served as his catalog administrator, ex-US, since 2012.
Eugene Lee To Join Norm Lewis On A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour; Full Cast AnnouncedEugene Lee To Join Norm Lewis On A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour; Full Cast Announced
November 2, 2022

Veteran actor Eugene Lee will join Norm Lewis to star in the 20-week North American tour of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.  