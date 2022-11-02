Photos: Vicki Lewis, Stephen DeRosa & Trent Saunders Join Erika Henningsen Led JOY World Premiere - Go Inside Rehearsals
Performances begin December 7th and continue through December 30th.
George Street Playhouse has announce the full cast as first rehearsals kick-off today for the world premiere production Joy the Musical starring Erika Henningsen at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
See photos of the cast at their first rehearsal below!
The musical is based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. Performances begin December 7th and continue through December 30th. Tickets are now on sale.
Joy the Musical is directed by Casey Hushion with choreography by Joshua Bergasse and features music and lyrics by Tony Nominee AnnMarie Milazzo (A Walk on the Moon). Musical supervision is by Andy Einhorn and book by Tony Award Winner Ken Davenport.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
The company
The company
Stephen DeRosa, Vicki Lewis, Erika Henningsen
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
Patrick Page will play his final performance in Hadestown, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, on Friday, December 30.
New RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Capsule Collection Will Benefit Keke Palmer's 'Saving Our Cinderellas'
November 2, 2022
Concord Theatricals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization have releaed a limited-edition capsule collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1997 film Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.
Video: Watch the Music Video For 'I Was Too Late' From MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA, Opening Tonight!
November 2, 2022
Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons, opens tonight at New York City Center – Stage I.
Universal Music Publishing Group Expands Relationship With Irving Berlin Estate, Will Exclusively Represent Catalog Worldwide
November 2, 2022
Universal Music Publishing Group has announced an exclusive global publishing agreement to represent the iconic song catalog of Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon UMPG's existing relationship with Berlin's estate as the company has served as his catalog administrator, ex-US, since 2012.
Eugene Lee To Join Norm Lewis On A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour; Full Cast Announced
November 2, 2022
Veteran actor Eugene Lee will join Norm Lewis to star in the 20-week North American tour of Roundabout's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play.