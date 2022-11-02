Photos: Vicki Lewis, Stephen DeRosa & Trent Saunders Join Erika Henningsen Led JOY World Premiere - Go Inside Rehearsals

George Street Playhouse has announce the full cast as first rehearsals kick-off today for the world premiere production Joy the Musical starring Erika Henningsen at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

See photos of the cast at their first rehearsal below!

The musical is based on the life of Joy Mangano and her book Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life. Performances begin December 7th and continue through December 30th. Tickets are now on sale.

Joy the Musical is directed by Casey Hushion with choreography by Joshua Bergasse and features music and lyrics by Tony Nominee AnnMarie Milazzo (A Walk on the Moon). Musical supervision is by Andy Einhorn and book by Tony Award Winner Ken Davenport.

Joy is a heartwarming and powerful musical based on the life of Joy Mangano-the entrepreneur, inventor, best-selling author, and self-made millionaire whose journey epitomizes the real American Dream. This uplifting true story is about one woman's triumphant climb, from divorce to single motherhood and bankruptcy, to becoming a wildly successful dynamo that all started with the invention of a mop - her Miracle Mop! Joy is a feel-good musical about finding yourself through determination, imagination, and reinvention with a twist, and is sure to inspire audiences long after they leave the theater.

The George Street Playhouse World Premiere production is presented in association with Sandi Moran and Ken Davenport with TBD Theatricals, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Christine Williamson, Michael T. Cohen and Robin Reinach, Sheri and Les Biller, Megan Ann Rasmussen, and Adam Riemer. Miranda Gohh is associate producer.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas