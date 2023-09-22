Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night

20 Seconds will run at The Irene Diamond Stage through October 21. 

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Thomas Sweitzer's award-winning tale of love, forgiveness, resilience and the extraordinary power of music, 20 Seconds just celebrated its opening night! Written and performed by Sweitzer, with direction and development by Jeremy Scott Blaustein (Producing Artistic Director of Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre), 20 Seconds is now in performances at The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street) through October 21. 

To a young Tom Sweitzer in 1970s blue-collar Pennsylvania, homemade meatballs were an Italian mom’s cure-all. Husky pants from Sears were a necessary evil. And dad’s schizophrenia and alcoholism were the fuel to a nightmarish fire. That is the life Tom knew and endured until one day, he ran out of the house and into the church across the street. There, he met a woman who gave him a gift that would alter the course of his life: music. Through song, Tom found a haven, a passion, a career, and a purpose. But above all, it gave him the language to accept loss, let in love, and forgive the demons of his past.

20 Seconds is an inspiring testimony to the uplifting power of music at all stages of life. Music provided companionship when Tom couldn’t find it in a destructive home. Years later, music shaped Tom’s career as a therapist, allowing him to augment his penchant for song with clinical, research-based practices.

In his inviting solo performance, Tom weaves storytelling with original song and nearly a dozen colorful characters. Over the 90 minutes, audiences meet the Sunday school savior, the compassionate but ailing mother, the tortured father, one foul-mouthed parrot, and many more. As you follow him through his journey, you’ll hear the music that shaped his healing, and, as the church bells chime across the street, experience the powerful 20 seconds that mended a scarred relationship between a father and son.

20 Seconds features scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, costume design by Emilee McVey-Lee, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Bill Toles, who also serves as production manager. Melissa Erikson is the production supervisor and Aaron Grant Theatrical is the general manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer, Jeremy Scott Blaustein

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer, Jeremy Scott Blaustein

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Gabriela Garcia, Terra C. MacLeod

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Gabriela Garcia, Terra C. MacLeod

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Alex Robertson

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Alex Robertson

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Andres Uribe, Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Andres Uribe, Thomas Sweitzer

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer, Jeremy Scott Blaustein

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer, Jeremy Scott Blaustein

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Scott Blaustein

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Scott Blaustein

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Thomas Sweitzer and producers of 20 SECONDS

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Dr. Judy Hanley, Thomas Sweitzer, Kim Tapper

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Kyle Boardman, Thomas Sweitzer




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases If This Is Love From THE NOTEBOOK Photo
Listen: Ingrid Michaelson Releases 'If This Is Love' From THE NOTEBOOK

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson released a single of “If This Is Love,” her song from the Broadway-bound new musical The Notebook. Listen to the song here!

2
Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth Photo
Starry Lineup Set For the Broadway Flea Market Autograph Table and Photo Booth

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will return this year to the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Find out which stars you can meet here!

3
Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath Photo
Fundraiser Launched to Raise Money For the Family of the Late Michael McGrath

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with financial difficulties suffered by the family of the late Michael McGrath following his sudden passing.

4
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading Photo
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading

Casting is set for the concert adaptation of the 2011 award winning musical, DAYBREAK. The show, inspired by real life events tells the story of two couples in two different time periods, both connected by The Golden Gate Bridge, a wonder of the modern world and notorious suicide destination.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: Thomas Sweitzer's  20 SECONDS Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck's DIGPhotos: Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck's DIG
Up on the Marquee: THE NOTEBOOKUp on the Marquee: THE NOTEBOOK
Up on the Marquee: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOUp on the Marquee: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN

Recommended For You