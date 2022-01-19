Photos: The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble to Present TAMMY'S BACHELORETTE!

With masks on and even with a member of the comedy ensemble improv'ing on Zoom due to quarentine, IRTE prepares for its revival of the uproarious TAMMY'S BACHELORETTE!

IRTE celebrates Love American Style with Tammy's Bachelorette, conceived by Nannette Deasy and Directed by Pat Shay; starring: Evie Aronson, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, Elke Reid, and Jack Spalding. Featuring live music by John Munnelly Technical Director: William Knapp

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS: February 11 & 12, 18 & 19, 25 & 26, March 4 & 5 @ 8:00 pm

Tickets $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door PLUS a SPECIAL VALENTINE'S DAY SHOW on MONDAY FEBRUARY 14 with Tickets $30 Online / $40 Cash Only at the Door. All shows at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC