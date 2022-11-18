Photos: The Company of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Meets the Press!
See photos of Common, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Austin Pendleton and more.
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will begin previews Wednesday, November 30th and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street).
Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner COMMON will make his Broadway debut in the role of "Junior" in the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton. The production also star Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), Rosal Colón (a Free Man Of Color, The Motherf***er With The Hat), Liza Colón-Zayas (fx's The Bear, 2st's Water By The Spoonful), Stephen McKinley Henderson (tony Award Nominee For Fences, 2st's Jitney) and Michael Rispoli (the Offer, The Deuce).
The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.
