Photos: The Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY Meets the Press

A newly reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY is headed to Broadway, beginning previews performances next week, on March 8. Opening night is set for March 28, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre.

The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. Check out photos below!

The cast will feature Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conteas Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen, all reprising their roles from the sold-out run at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago this summer.

With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas