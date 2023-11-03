Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows

The show was recently extended by popular demand through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 3 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

I Need That Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $69
Cast
Photos
Videos

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. Check out photos of the cast taking their bows below!
 
I Need That is a limited engagement, recently extended by popular demand through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
 
The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” and Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster,” as well as Suzy Jane Hunt “Amelia u/s,” Lance Roberts “Foster u/s,” and Danny Rutigliano “Sam u/s.”
 
Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet).
 
Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.
 
The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), Fitz Patton, Bradlee Ward (Sound), and Fitz Patton (Original Music).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas  

Opening Night Coverage



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens On Broadway

Read the reviews for I Need That starring Danny DeVito on Broadway.

2
Photos: See Danny DeVito & More on the Red Carpet at I NEED THAT Opening Night Photo
Photos: See Danny DeVito & More on the Red Carpet at I NEED THAT Opening Night

See photos from the opening night red carpet of I Need That starring Danny DeVito!

3
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway Photo
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, which opens tomorrow, Thursday, November 2.

4
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway

See production photos from Roundabout Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Danny DeVito.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THATPhotos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT
Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: Go Inside The New Group's SABBATH'S THEATER Opening Night CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside The New Group's SABBATH'S THEATER Opening Night Celebration
Photos: See Danny DeVito & More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THATPhotos: See Danny DeVito & More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You