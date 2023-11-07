Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!

Playwright Theresa Rebeck, director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and more celebrate opening night of I Need That starring Danny DeVIto!
The best of Broadway was on hand at the American Airlines Theatre last night, where Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel.
Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet).
Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.
Check out the pictures below as we take you to the red carpet for the big night!
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel and Playwright Theresa Rebeck
Playwright Theresa Rebeck
William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn
Sarah Stiles and Jeff Dodson
Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Costume Designer Tilly Grimes and son
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Brandon Uranowitz and Rebecca Taichman
Julie White and K. Todd Freeman
Melissa Gooding and Jerry Zaks
Set Designer Alexander Dodge
Set Designer Alexander Dodge and Charlie Stewart
Debra Monk and Guest
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings
Lance Roberts and Guest
