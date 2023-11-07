Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!

Playwright Theresa Rebeck, director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, and more celebrate opening night of I Need That starring Danny DeVIto!

Nov. 07, 2023

The best of Broadway was on hand at the American Airlines Theatre last night, where Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel
 
Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet).
 
Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.

Check out the pictures below as we take you to the red carpet for the big night!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



