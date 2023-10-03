Photos: The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Meets the Press!

The musical will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St). With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts - How to Dance in Ohio will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.

The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos from the big event below!

Broadway veteran Caesar Samayoa (he/him; Come from Away, Sister Act) will star as renown psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (she/her; Legally Blonde at The Muny) will play his daughter Ashley Amigo. Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry (they/them; Stranger Sings), Collin Hancock (he/him), Hunter Hollingsworth (he/him), Marina Jansen (they/them), Ayanna Thomas (she/her), and Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!).  They join the previously announced Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein), and Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!).
 
In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all reprising the roles they played at Syracuse Stages, and making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Luis Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica.
 
How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

The full creative team includes Tony Award nominated scenic designer Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Tony Award nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush (For Colored Girls…), two–time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and sound designer Connor Wang (The Cher Show – assist). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), and Scott Rowen (Hamilton) is the production stage manager. The production is cast by Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals, Music Consultation is by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Production counsel is Doug Nevin/ Klaris Law and the Production Manager is Bethany Stewert (What the Constitution Means to Me).

The musical was originally developed with the late, legendary Broadway director Harold Prince and is dedicated to his instrumental work on the project.
 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

How to Dance in Ohio
Darlesia Cearcy, Haven Burton, Desmond Luis Edwards, Ashley Wool, Conor Tague, Imani Russell, Liam Pearce, Madison Kopec, Nick Gaswirth, Amelia Fei, Carlos L. Encinas, Caesar Samayoa, Christina Sastre

How to Dance in Ohio
The cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio
The cast and creative team of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio
The cast and creative team of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio
Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt, Lily Ling, Rebecca Greer Melocik, Sammi Cannold, Jacob Yandura, Mayte Natalio




