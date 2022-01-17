Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows

Click Here for More Articles on AIN'T TOO PROUD

Last night, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, the Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical sensation, played its final Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). The musical, with a book by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff played 488 performances.

The final performance included ten standing ovations and curtain call speeches by cast member Saint Aubyn and book writer Dominique Morisseau.

Ain't Too Proud ignited a wave of excitement from coast-to-coast, having broken house records in its world premiere at Berkeley Rep (Berkeley, CA), The Kennedy Center, The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, and multiple times at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. The musical recouped its entire investment on Broadway.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud is underway and will visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

The final Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations were Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also featured Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany FrancÃ©s, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. Ain't Too Proud played acclaimed sold out engagements in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Toronto, before its triumphant opening night in New York City.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas