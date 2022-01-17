Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AIN'T TOO PROUD
Click Here for More Articles on AIN'T TOO PROUD

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows

pixeltracker

The final performance included ten standing ovations and curtain call speeches by cast memberÂ Saint AubynÂ and book writer Dominique Morisseau.

Jan. 17, 2022 Â 

Last night, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, the Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical sensation, played its final Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). The musical, with a book by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff played 488 performances.

The final performance included ten standing ovations and curtain call speeches by cast member Saint Aubyn and book writer Dominique Morisseau.

Ain't Too Proud ignited a wave of excitement from coast-to-coast, having broken house records in its world premiere at Berkeley Rep (Berkeley, CA), The Kennedy Center, The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, and multiple times at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. The musical recouped its entire investment on Broadway.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud is underway and will visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

The final Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations were Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also featured Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany FrancÃ©s, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. Ain't Too Proud played acclaimed sold out engagements in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Toronto, before its triumphant opening night in New York City.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Signage at The Imperial Theater

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Nik Walker

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Nik Walker

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Nik Walker

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Nik Walker

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel and James Harkness

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Jawan M. Jackson and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Des McAnuff, James Harkness and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Matt Manuel, Sergio Trujillo, James Harkness and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
E. Clayton Cornelious, James Harkness and Edgar Godineaux

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Des McAnuff, Dominique Morisseau and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Dominique Morisseau, Kenny Seymour and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Sergio Trujillo, Edgar Godineaux and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Signage from "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Des McAnuff, Dominique Morisseau, Sergio Trujillo and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Des McAnuff, Dominique Morisseau and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows
Des McAnuff and The Cast of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life And Times Of The Temptations"


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Spongebob Gary Plush
Spongebob Gary Plush
Pride Music Tee
Pride Music Tee
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet
Beautiful Natural Woman Magnet

From This Author Bruce Glikas