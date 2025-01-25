Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Spring 2025

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

The 2024/25 Broadway is very much underway, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the season (NOTE: The cut-off for Tony Awards eligibility is Sunday, April 27, 2025). If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.

Check back later for more marquees and get even more up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2025.

English will open January 23 at the Todd Haimes Theatre

More photos of the marquee

Redwood will open February 13 at the Nederlander Theatre

More photos of the marquee

Buena Vista Social Club will open March 19 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

More photos of the marquee

Boop! The Musical will open April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre

More photos of the marquee