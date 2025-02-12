Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Wing recently announced the winners of the esteemed Obie Awards. The recipients of the 68th Annual Awards, Off and Off-Off-Broadway’s Highest Honor. Check out photos from the event featuring Cole Escola, Dianne Weist, the company of Cats: The Jellicle Ball and more.

The 68th Obie Awards recognizes the outstanding contributions made throughout the 2023-2024 Off- and Off- Off-Broadway theatre season in New York City. See the full list of winners here.

The complete panel of judges for the current Obie Awards season are: Aya Ogawa, award-winning writer, director, translator and performer; David Greenspan, playwright and actor; Diep Tran, Editor in Chief of Playbill; Heather Alicia Simms, actor most recently seen in the Pulitzer Prize winning production of Fairview and Broadway’s Purlie Victorious; Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, multi-hyphenate artist; Nikiya Mathis, recipient of the Henry Heard Design Award and The Antonio Award; Ryan J. Haddad, actor and playwright; and Taylor Reynolds, Obie Award winning director.

Returning to the Obie panel are Wilson Chin, scenic designer for theater, opera, film, and television; and Obie winning playwright Haruna Lee. Lee and Chin serve as co-chairs of the panel, as well. The judges thoroughly evaluated over 300 productions, engaged in thoughtful discussions, and, through their votes, selected the recipients.