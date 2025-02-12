News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The 68th Obie Awards recognizes the outstanding contributions made throughout the 2023-2024  Off- and Off- Off-Broadway theatre season in New York City.

The American Theatre Wing recently announced the winners of the esteemed Obie  Awards. The recipients of the 68th Annual Awards, Off and Off-Off-Broadway’s Highest Honor. Check out photos from the event featuring Cole Escola, Dianne Weist, the company of Cats: The Jellicle Ball and more. 

The 68th Obie Awards recognizes the outstanding contributions made throughout the 2023-2024  Off- and Off- Off-Broadway theatre season in New York City. See the full list of winners here.

The complete panel of judges for  the current Obie Awards season are: Aya Ogawa, award-winning writer, director, translator and  performer; David Greenspan, playwright and actor; Diep Tran, Editor in Chief of Playbill;  Heather Alicia Simms, actor most recently seen in the Pulitzer Prize winning production of  Fairview and Broadway’s Purlie Victorious; Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, multi-hyphenate artist;  Nikiya Mathis, recipient of the Henry Heard Design Award and The Antonio Award; Ryan J.  Haddad, actor and playwright; and Taylor Reynolds, Obie Award winning director.

Returning to  the Obie panel are Wilson Chin, scenic designer for theater, opera, film, and television; and Obie winning playwright Haruna Lee. Lee and Chin serve as co-chairs of the panel, as well. The judges  thoroughly evaluated over 300 productions, engaged in thoughtful discussions, and, through their  votes, selected the recipients.

Photo Credit: Natalie Powers

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Ife Olujobi

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Jeremy Tiang

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Jess Barbagallo, Amanda Duarte

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Tina Shepard, Ellen Maddow, Paul Zimet

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Raja Feather Kelly

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Zhailon Levingston

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Zhailon Levingston, Junior LaBeija

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Heather Hitchens

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Dianne Weist and Moises Kaufman

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Jian Jung

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Normandy Sherwood

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Greg Corbino

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Adam Honore

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Cole Escola and Phillip James Brannon

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Wil Sonchin

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Heather Hitchens

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Cole Escola and The Bengsons

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
The Ensemble of CATS- THE JELLICLE BALL

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Emilio Sosa, Ted Chapin

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Morgan Green

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Team and Ensemble of CATS- THE JELLICLE BALL

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Charles Busch, Natasha Katz, Cole Escola, Heather Hitchens

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Team and Ensemble of THE FIRES

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Cola Escola

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
The Bengsons

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More Image
Team and Ensemble of BETWEEN WOKENESS




