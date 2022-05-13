Photos: The 40th Olmsted Luncheon Brings in Broadway the Industry! at Central Park

On May 4, 2022, the Central Park Women's Committee had their 40th annual Olmsted Luncheon, also called "the hat luncheon." The event took place in the Conservatory Garden where over 1,300 members and friends gathered (with their best hats in hand, of course!). The luncheon this year raised over 4 million dollars in supporting and maintaining Central Park this year!

Of course, it should be no surprise that people who invest in Broadway also invest in Central Park! Many Tony Winners and honorees attended the luncheon, supporting the city's most incredible park! Bonnie Comley, Stewart Lane, Mayor Micheal Bloomberg, and Margo Nederlander are a few of the Broadway supporters who appeared at the luncheon.

The Women's Committee of Central Park is a community that's goals include preserving and enhancing the Central Park experience. Since its inception in 1983, the committee has raised over 200 million dollars in financial support!

Find out more information here: centralparknyc.org/womenscommittee.

Check out the pictures from the event below!

(Sitting, Left to Right) Rita Marie Pelosi, Ellen Greenwald, Stephanie Dalton, Caryn Epstein, Audrey Weitz & Barbara Biben

(Standing) Trish Chambers, Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, Valerie Groh & Marian Hewitt - City National Bank table

Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Alexia Leuschen, Caterina Heil Stewart, Margo Nederlander, Betsy Smith, Yesin Phlip, Mary Moran, Katherine Birch & Nelle Miller

Stephanie March

Susan Lucci

Jenna Segal and friends

Stewart Lane​​​​

Irene Gandy

Randi Zuckerberg & Bonnie Comley

Dr. Bruce Arakelian & Tom Bodkin (Broadway Donors)

Photos by: Rob Rich