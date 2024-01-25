Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Company Meets the Press

Previews begin Saturday, February 10, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

The Notebook Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The Broadway company of The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will play Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with previews beginning Saturday, February 10, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night. 

See photos of the company meeting the press below! 

The cast features Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah. Playing various roles are Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that’s one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. 

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood, Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood, Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood, Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez, Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Michael Greif, Schele Williams, John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood, Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez, Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif, Director Schele Williams, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Composer Ingrid Michaelson, The Cast of "The Notebook" including Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace, Charlie Webb, John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood, Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
The Company of "The Notebook" including Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael, Director Michael Greif, Director Schele Williams, Assistant Director Amy Taylor Rosenbaum, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter, Composer Ingrid Michaelson, Choreographer Katie Spelman, Associate Choreographer Emily Madigan, Musical Supervisor Carmel Dean, Producer Kurt Deutsch, Producer Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace, Charlie Webb, John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood, Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif and Director Schele Williams

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif, Director Schele Williams, Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Joy Woods

The Notebook
Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson

The Notebook
John Cardoza

The Notebook
Director Schele Williams

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood

The Notebook
Maryann Plunkett

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson

The Notebook
Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood and Maryann Plunkett

The Notebook
Choreographer Katie Spelman and Musical Supervisor Carmel Dean

The Notebook
Schele Williams and Michael Greif

The Notebook
Dorian Harewood and Maryann Plunkett

The Notebook
Producer Kurt Deutsch and Producer Kevin McCollum

The Notebook
Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods

The Notebook
Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza

The Notebook
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael, Director Michael Greif, Director Schele Williams and Assistant Director Amy Taylor Rosenbaum

The Notebook
Associate Director Asmeret Ghebremichael and Director Michael Greif

The Notebook
Director Schele Williams and Assistant Director Amy Taylor Rosenbaum

The Notebook
Director Michael Greif, Choreographer Katie Spelman and Director Schele Williams

The Notebook
Associate Choreographer Emily Madigan and Choreographer Katie Spelman

The Notebook
Signage for "The Notebook"

The Notebook
Book Writer Bekah Brunstetter and Composer Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook
Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson

The Notebook
Michael Greif, Schele Williams, John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood, Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez, Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Shows Themes Photo
Video: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Discusses the Show's Themes

Watch as the cast of the Broadway musical The Notebook discusses the show's themes!

2
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Check out rehearsal photos for The Notebook on Broadway!

3
THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today Photo
THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today

Rehearsals have begun for the new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film.

4
Full Broadway Cast Set For THE NOTEBOOK Photo
Full Broadway Cast Set For THE NOTEBOOK

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway company of The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. Find out who is joining the new musical here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Company Meets the PressPhotos: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Company Meets the Press
Photo Exclusive: Go Inside PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opening Night After Party!Photo Exclusive: Go Inside PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opening Night After Party!
Photos: Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber, and the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE Meet the PressPhotos: Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber, and the Cast of DOUBT: A PARABLE Meet the Press
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLICPhotos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Videos

How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED Video
How Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Convinced Michelle Yeoh to Join WICKED
Get A First Look At La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Video
Get A First Look At La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You