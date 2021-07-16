Photos: THE BARRIO SINGS BROADWAY At Feinstein's/54 Below

This past Sunday, July 11th, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrated the blockbuster film adaptation of In The Heights with The Barrio Sings Broadway!

Pop the champagne! In the Heights alums from Broadway, the National Tour, and beyond reunited for a night full of vocal fireworks! The vibrant evening featured music and 96,000 stories on what made their time in Washington Heights so special. The concert featured performances from In the Heights and other celebrated musicals of stage and screen based in New York City including A Chorus Line, Company, Newsies, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Greatest Showman.

See photos below!

The evening was Produced by Jen Sandler and Music Directed by Drew Wutke. The band consisted of Wutke as Music Director, Norihiro Kikuta on Guitar, and Nicole Patrick on Drums.

View exciting coverage of the evening from Broadway World's Stephen Mosher here.

Performers included Danny Bolero (In The Heights Broadway and National Tour), J.J. Caruncho (In The Heights regionally), Natalie Caruncho (In The Heights National Tour) and Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights Broadway and National Tour)

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson